The Sims Is Now High-Fashion

Photo: Courtesy of Moschino

If you’ve ever played The Sims, you know that there are never enough outfit options when it comes to building characters, namely yourself. You want to spin around and look your best when you take a taxi downtown, or drive off to work. Not everyone can be a Bella Goth.

In the past, The Sims has collaborated with fashion brands on virtual outfits. Last year, for example, The Sims Mobile teamed up with ASOS. But as the line between reality and virtual reality blurs, perhaps real people should aspire to look more like Sims, as opposed to the other way around.

On Wednesday, Moschino announced a Sims-inspired capsule collection, complete with pixelated prints and Plumbob accessories. This is arguably the game’s most high-fashion collaboration yet, and designer Jeremy Scott will introduce it to the real world at Coachella this weekend during his annual Palm Springs Desert Party.

One item from the capsule collection — a “Freezer Bunny” hoodie, which references The Sims’ recurring hidden character — will also be released after the event within The Sims 4, The Sims Mobile, and The Sims FreePlay.

“I love the idea of being able to imagine, design, and bring to life a world of individual personas with The Sims universe,” said Jeremy Scott. “That concept emulates what I get to do for each collection at Moschino as I create a fantasy universe of spectacular story lines and characters.”

Moschino x The Sims items will be available in the real world at Moschino boutiques as well as Moschino.com on April 13. In the meantime, you can ogle at supermodel Stella Maxwell as a Sim in the brand’s new campaign, below.

Photo: Courtesy of Moschino

Photo: Courtesy of Moschino

Photo: Courtesy of Moschino

Photo: Courtesy of Moschino.