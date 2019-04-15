Everything to Know About the Devastating Notre Dame Fire

Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Photo: FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images

On Monday afternoon, the historic Notre Dame Cathedral was engulfed in flames — an incident that has spurred mourning both online and in the Paris streets, where people have coalesced to grieve the devastation of the iconic 12th-century landmark. While the story is developing, here’s what we know so far.

How did the fire start?

At approximately 6:50 p.m. local time, firefighters were dispatched to the Notre Dame Cathedral, out of which flames and black smoke were billowing. It wasn’t until 11:30 p.m. local time that the fire was reportedly contained.

Journalist @JulieBrafman was able to photograph the drone-feed of the French police. pic.twitter.com/niBwU6ACYu — Incunabula (@incunabula) April 15, 2019

Do we know the cause?

As of yet, no official cause has been named. However, the AP reports that the Paris Fire Brigade believes the blaze is “potentially linked” to the 20-year, €6 million, long overdue renovation project the cathedral was undergoing. (Paris prosecutors believe the fire was started accidentally.)

In 2017, Time published a story about how the cathedral needed renovations desperately. But nobody could agree who should be paying for it. The government owns the building and leases it to the Church for free. But church is supposed to cover upkeep ... — Maggie Koerth-Baker (@maggiekb1) April 15, 2019

How much damage has been done?

An immense amount. CNBC reports that both the spire and the roof collapsed and that the flames spread to one of the cathedral’s towers. According to an unconfirmed Twitter report, the north, south, and west rose windows were destroyed. (Again, that information has not been confirmed.)

The North, South and West Rose windows are gone. Some of these windows have stood for 800 years, since the 13th century. This is unimaginable horror. pic.twitter.com/M3z7DmVX3Y — Incunabula (@incunabula) April 15, 2019

But, as France 24 reports, firefighters were able to save the cathedral from “complete destruction.” Both towers are reportedly still standing, and per another French journalist, most pieces of art and artifacts — notably, the crown of thorns — have been saved.

Une bonne nouvelle : toutes les œuvres d’art ont été sauvées. Le trésor de la cathédrale est intact, la couronne d’épines, les saints sacrements. #NOTRE_DAME — Nicolas Delesalle (@KoliaDelesalle) April 15, 2019

Was anyone hurt?

Per Paris police, there have been no confirmed deaths and no reported injuries.

How have people responded?

In Paris, locals have gathered outside the cathedral to weep and mourn the devastation through hymns.

Crowds gathered to sing hymns outside the Notre Dame cathedral on Monday evening after the Parisian landmark was engulfed in flames https://t.co/fac2CpK9yz pic.twitter.com/ZgVFX3sqVR — CNN (@CNN) April 15, 2019

The Paris prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the devastating fire at Notre Dame Cathedral, a spokesperson told CNN https://t.co/geh5aJnJq8 pic.twitter.com/kUsXI4DsAu — CNN International (@cnni) April 15, 2019

What about officials?

French president Emmanuel Macron treated the fire as a national emergency, writing on Twitter as the fire raged on, “I am sad to see this part of us burn tonight.” But after firefighters put out the flames, he took a more optimistic tone, vowing to reporters in French, “Notre Dame will be rebuilt.”

Notre-Dame is aflame. Great emotion for the whole nation. Our thoughts go out to all Catholics and to the French people. Like all of my fellow citizens, I am sad to see this part of us burn tonight. https://t.co/27CrJgJkJb — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 15, 2019

LIVE | Déclaration depuis le parvis de #NotreDame.https://t.co/Bs2p4cpftB — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 15, 2019

Former president Barack Obama also extended his condolences to France on Twitter, writing that it’s “in our nature to rebuild for tomorrow, as strong as we can.” (Trump tweeted too.)

Notre Dame is one of the world’s great treasures, and we’re thinking of the people of France in your time of grief. It’s in our nature to mourn when we see history lost – but it’s also in our nature to rebuild for tomorrow, as strong as we can. pic.twitter.com/SpMEvv1BzB — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 15, 2019

Even New York City mayor Bill de Blasio weighed in, saying in a statement that “New York City is mourning with Paris.”

Heartbreaking to see such tragic footage of Notre Dame right now. Sending solidarity to my friend Mayor @Anne_Hidalgo and to the people of a city as resilient as our own. New York City is mourning with Paris. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 15, 2019

