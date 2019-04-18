To quote Queen Cardi herself, we promise we’re not using her name for dumb clickbait. Our girl and her hubby Offset released the video for their new bop “Clout,” which was mostly just an excuse for Offet to show off his piano fingers and Cardi to get her freak on in some increasingly elaborate outfits. (Also, there’s a ball pit, which gives us the sudden urge to visit Chuck E. Cheese’s.) May the Lord grant us all the confidence of this power couple, dressed to the nines in latex, grinding for the enjoyment of millions.

Related