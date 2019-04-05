Excuse Me But What Did Olivia Jade Know?

Olivia Jade (left) and Lori Loughlin. Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for WCRF

What’s Olivia Jade up to these days, you may have wondered while watching the disgraced YouTuber’s mother — Lori Loughlin, Full House’s Aunt Becky and alleged scammer of college admissions offices — sign autographs on her way into a court hearing this week. While her mother has breezed around Los Angeles in the wake of the college cheating scandal, going to yoga and cheerfully swatting away paparazzi, Jade seems to have been keeping her head down.

According to Us Weekly, Jade feels “hurt, devastated, and resentful” after learning her parents (allegedly) spent $500,000 buying her and her sister spots at the University of Southern California.

As an “insider” explained to the gossip rag, Jade’s anger comes not from the insinuation that Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, did not believe their daughters could get into college on their own merit, nor does Jade feel embarrassed at having taken the place of a more deserving student. According to Us Weekly’s source, Jade believes her parents “ruined everything” when it came to her career as an influencer.

“[Jade] was passionate about her career, and now everything she built has imploded before her eyes,” the source said. And indeed, Jade began losing her spon-con deals pretty much as soon as the news broke, cutting short her spring-break yacht trip. Jade returned to L.A., but hasn’t been speaking to her parents, instead hiding out at her boyfriend’s place in Malibu.

Jade, who has previously been clear that she “didn’t care” about college and that her parents made her go, reportedly hopes to rise, phoenix-like, from the ashes of her burned social-media bridges. “She just wants to figure out how she can rebuild her brand,” a separate source told People. The source then let slip what may or may not be an accidental confirmation that Jade had some prior knowledge about the scheme: “She would have never gone along with it if she thought this would happen. Her thing is that she trusted her parents.”

Oh?

