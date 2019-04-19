Vloggers Welcome Their Queen Olivia Jade at L.A. Party

Photo: 2019 Getty Images

YouTuber Olivia Jade’s parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli recently pleaded not guilty to multiple charges in the college-admissions scam, in which they have been accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters (including Bella) into the University of Southern California. Now, it seems Olivia Jade is coping with this trying time the only way she knows how: by partying with other YouTubers.

On Friday, TMZ published a photo of Olivia Jade hanging out at a Thursday-night party at YouTuber David Dobrik’s house in Studio City, California. Dobrik, 22, has a YouTube channel with more than 12 million followers, and according to his Wikipedia page (!), he is basically the leader of a YouTube group known as the Vlog Squad. Olivia Jade was apparently only one of many YouTubers at his party; TMZ notes that YouTuber Heath Hussar (who has 1.7 million subscribers) was there as well.

Olivia Jade had apparently requested the party be a cell phone-free zone, but the YouTubers seemingly did not comply. (You can see the picture on TMZ, but you can also spot her in the Instagram video below.)

This is not the first time Olivia Jade has been seen publicly since the scandal unfolded. She was reportedly spotted partying with influencers last week, as well. Since news of the scandal broke in March, there’s been debate over what Olivia Jade may have known about her parents’ behavior; there have also been reports that she feels “hurt, devastated, and resentful” of what they allegedly did.

Well, we’re just glad she has her YouTube comrades to turn to during this difficult time.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.