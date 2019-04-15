Forget Bucket Bags. This Summer, Carry a Birdcage.

Finer things A photo series that takes a playful approach to our fashion fixations. Photo: Sasha Lytven

Birds are extremely hot right now.

Need I remind you of Central Park’s hottest duck? Followed by the humble Canadian hot duck, the Brooklyn Ducboi, Australia’s Goth Duck, and finally, the rise of the Great Blue Heron? There’s something about the confidence of these majestic winged creatures, combined with their utter disinterest in humans, that makes them so attractive. They’re free, while we mortals are the ones in the cage.

For Oscar de la Renta’s spring 2019 collection, designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia created a black leather birdcage bag. They were inspired not so much by their love of birds, but by their recent and upcoming travels to Morocco and India. One could imagine birds far more beautiful than pigeons inhabiting the bag, but its black leather shell and studded embellishments make it tough enough for a hot, hot summer in the city.

Shop Oscar de la Renta’s kinky cage bag, below.