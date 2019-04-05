The Mother of Makeup Is Taking Over an Entire Department Store

Photo: Courtesy of Pat McGrath/Selfridges

Most celebrity makeup artists would settle for a day-long takeover of a brand’s Instagram. Pat McGrath, MBE and Mother of Makeup, on the other hand, is taking over the entirety of London’s iconic Selfridges for three months as of yesterday.

Her official takeover title is “special guest editor” for the luxury department-store’s new multi-platform campaign, A Technicolour Odyssey, which sounds very bright and pretty epic. According to a release, “Customers will be taken on a journey of obsession, inspiration and artistry through the store’s 24 iconic windows, extraordinary events and out-of-this-world, limited edition designer curations … all uniquely imagined and curated by the Mother of Makeup.”

This includes but is not limited to Prada headbands, Manolo Blahnik Lurum mules, and couture Judith Leiber clutches, all reimagined in gold (Mother’s favorite color). There will be limited edition Byredo x Pat McGrath Labs Loose Lips candles, a collection of fashion books curated by McGrath, and even Biscuiteers Pat McGrath Labs biscuits. Sneak peeks of the huge homecoming party for the iconic makeup artist also show a lot of solid photo backdrops for the ‘gram, the best neon signs on either side of the Atlantic, a bunch of crystal-covered heads, and a high-fashion C3PO dressed in silver.

The best part of this journey, however, is the jaunt McGrath’s mothership of cult-favorite products is taking across the pond. During the campaign, the Oxford Street store’s pop-up retail space, the Corner Shop, will be Pat McGrath Labs central, making it the first destination in Europe to host the brand’s full beauty range plus new products, exclusive releases, and limited-edition merch. Post-Odyssey launch, the brand will take up residence in the main beauty hall of Selfridges.

See you there!

