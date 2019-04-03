Tragedy Strikes the Finance Bro Community

Dollar Bill, of Billions. Photo: Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME

Lawyers have suits. Doctors have lab coats. Journalists have whatever was happening in Spotlight. And finance bros … finance bros have fleece vests. But now, that work uniform is being threatened by a major upheaval.

As Power Vest connoisseur Katie Notopoulos reported at BuzzFeed, Patagonia is scaling way back on the companies with which they partner to produce custom-made, logo-emblazoned fleece vests. (This first came to light when Binna Kim, president of the agency Vested, tweeted out a message from Patagonia rejecting her company’s order request.) While they won’t cut off current customers, they’ll be more selective about “co-branding” with smaller companies and non-profits with an environmental focus.

Here’s what the brand said in a statement:

Our corporate sales program manages Patagonia’s sales to other companies, non-profits and other organizations. We recently shifted the focus of this program to increase the number of Certified B Corporations, 1% For The Planet members and other mission-driven companies that prioritize the planet. This shift does not affect current customers in our corporate sales program.

Looks like everyone else will have to settle for $2,000 hoodies.

