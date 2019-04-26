Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale Have Reportedly Split

Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson. Photo: Getty Images

It turns out Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson’s relationship was doing more than just “slowing down” — it apparently came to an actual halt.

Per a source who spoke to ET, Beckinsale and Davidson have officially broken up after nearly five months of dating, or whatever it is that they’ve been doing since they were first spotted being “flirty” at a Golden Globes after-party in January. (It included lots of making out in public.) While neither Davidson nor Beckinsale have confirmed the split, the decision appears to have been relatively amicable. According to multiple sources who spoke to ET and E! News, the two are still “very friendly” and are on speaking terms.

The “casual” relationship simply “ran its course,” a source told E! News.

And yet, some sources are pointing to an underlying issue that led to the split, about which Beckinsale spoke candidly when the two were still together: Davidson’s fame. In an interview with the the Los Angeles Times in late March, Beckinsale admitted that she had “never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief,” presumably in reference to the high level of media scrutiny that Davidson — and consequently, those around him — has attracted ever since his whirlwind romance with Ariana Grande. And, according to a source who spoke to “Page Six,” this level of media scrutiny got to be too much for Beckinsale.

“Even though Kate has been in Hollywood for a long time, she struggled with the attention on her relationship with Pete,” the source said, adding that the pair’s 20-year age gap had nothing to do with it. “He lives his life with his heart on his sleeve.”

RIP to Beckinson, or whatever it is that we decided to call them.

