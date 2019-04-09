Have the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Doubles Escaped?

Shoppers at a store in central London were "surprised" to see Harry, Meghan and #BabySussex last week - except it was doubles of the couple and all a promo for a new line of mattresses. No #RoyalBaby that we know of yet! pic.twitter.com/gIruDTduzm — Meghans Mirror (@MeghansMirror) April 8, 2019

There is a fifth dimension beyond that which is known to man. It is a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man’s fears, and the summit of his knowledge. This is the dimension of imagination. It is an area which we call: Bensons for Beds.

Witness if you will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. A royal couple destined for happiness; living in wedded bliss, with a baby on the way. Owners of an Instagram account; victims of high-society snobbery; havers of numerous baby showers; splitters of their courts, whatever that means. To their public they are true originals. But that which lives in the minds of men and that which lives in reality are not always aligned.

Bensons for Beds. An ordinary scene, an ordinary store. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry browse for a small child-sized mattress. Meghan Markle is no longer pregnant. A child resides in a carrier on Price Harry’s chest, not yet cognizant of the darkness and pressures and mandated public appearances of the world into which he or she has recently entered. The couple, seemingly real before our eyes, reveals the future in present times. But with a closer look they reveal much more.

Shoppers at a store in central London were "surprised" to see Harry, Meghan and #BabySussex last week - except it was doubles of the couple and all a promo for a new line of mattresses. No #RoyalBaby that we know of yet! pic.twitter.com/gIruDTduzm — Meghans Mirror (@MeghansMirror) April 8, 2019

Doubles — twins, doppelgangers, lookalikes, clones. The Tethered, in the parlance of the movie Us. A truth that has been peeking out of various Royal corners for years, if you just know where to look. Is this an April Fools’ Day joke from a U.K. mattress brand, as reported on by various U.K. websites as part of their “April Fools Day” roundup posts … or something more revealing? A tattle-tale photograph of the methods by which the members of the Royal class exist in space and time?

It is not our place to say which is the greater reality: the one we know, or the one in this apparent April Fools’ Day advertisement from Benson for Beds. It is a truth that exist beyond us, in that limitless space that is … the Twilight Zone Sussex.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.