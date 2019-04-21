Prince Harry Makes Unexpected Appearance at Queen’s Birthday

Queen Elizabeth. Photo: Ian Vogler/Getty Images

Prince Harry attended Queen Elizabeth’s 93rd birthday on Easter Sunday, which the royal family celebrated by attending a service at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle — the chapel where Meghan and Harry were married. But this time, Harry was not with Meghan, who is expected to give birth to their first child at the end of April or beginning of May.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were also in attendance, and everyone was dressed in various shades of blue. The Queen wore a baby-blue outfit and matching hat, and Kate wore a powder-blue dress and coat. Prince Harry and Prince William both opted for navy suits.

According to People, Meghan Markle was not the only royal to not attend the Sunday festivities. The Queen’s husband, Prince Philip, who is 97, and Prince William and Kate’s three children were also not in attendance.

Last year, the Queen celebrated her birthday with a concert that included performances from Tom Jones and Shawn Mendes, which was broadcast on the BBC, so the royal family’s Easter Sunday celebration this year is a bit more quaint.

In addition to the royals attending an Easter service at St. George’s, they also posted special tributes to the Queen on social media. While Meghan Markle didn’t attend the church service, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted a tribute to the Queen on their Instagram, writing “Happy Birthday Your Majesty, Ma’am, Granny. Wishing you the most wonderful day! Harry & Meghan.”

Precious photos from the Queen’s Easter birthday are below.

