The Lord of the Dance Makes Rare Appearance

Prince Harry. Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

According to Wikipedia, Lord of the Dance Michael Flatley — who holds a Guinness World Record for the fastest tap dancing, did you know? — retired from his show in 2016 due to injuries. And yet, the spirit of the dance lives on — in the form of Prince Harry, perhaps.

The Duke of Sussex’s miraculous dance transformation took place on Wednesday, during a(n arguably adorable) official royal visit to a London YMCA. The Daily Mirror reports Prince Harry was on hand to learn how the YMCA was helping to support mental health and work with young people in the West London area — and, of course, to join in on a kids’ ballet class.

Prince Harry. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

The father-to-be (who is expecting his first child with wife Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex, any day now) apparently participated in a “ballet challenge,” in which dancers balance plastic disks on their heads while standing on one foot. The prince, the Mirror notes, wobbled a bit but “managed to keep his balance,” thank god. And after overcoming that obstacle, the ginger formally embraced the spirt of the Lord of the Dance. With his newfound sage dance wisdom, he told kids, “Pick a spot and stare at it,” helping them overcome their own balance difficulties.

Prince Harry. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

Given that the prince is about to have his first child, and just launched his own Instagram account (with Meghan), we know he will be busy being a father and/or going through his friends’ Instagram stories — so it’s unlikely that the new Lord of the Dance will make another appearance anytime soon. But we’re grateful we’ll always have the pictures to remember him by.

