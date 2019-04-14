Prince Harry Has a Message for His Baby on SNL

Photo: Saturday Night Live

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duchess and Duke of Sussex, are expecting their first baby any day now. Everyone is anticipating the arrival of the next royal, including Saturday Night Live. In SNL’s mind, Prince Harry would make a Kylie Jenner–esque video for his baby — recording a message for his child explaining the circumstances of their already very famous existence.

Prince Harry (Mikey Day) chooses to make the video at the royal baby shower, where all sorts of British mayhem is under way. “Hey, it’s Prince Harry, a.k.a. the Ginger of Windsor, a.k.a. Red Head Redemption Two,” Harry introduces himself to the camera. “I am making this video for you, my future child, to watch when you’re older.”

Harry makes his way through the crowd, first to Prince Charles (Beck Bennett), who delivers a heartfelt message: “Uh, hello.” Harry chooses to skip a message from a camera-hungry James Corden (Aidy Bryant), and instead talk to his brother and sister-in-law, Prince William (Alex Moffat) and Kate Middleton (Cecily Strong).

“The papers keep saying she’s feuding with your mum, but that’s not true,” Harry says to Kate and the unborn baby.

“No, we’re not feuding,” Kate says in an increasingly high-pitched voice. “Why? Why would we? Because I follow all the strict rules and she doesn’t? And people love her for it? No! I love her! Ahahaha.”

Harry’s video message for his baby also features appearances from his drunk ex-girlfriend Tinsley (Emma Stone), Ringo Starr (Pete Davidson), Meghan’s family (Ego Nwodim and Kenan Thompson), and the queen (Kate McKinnon), who was found buried under an avalanche of baby gifts.

