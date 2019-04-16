Prince Harry Reportedly Has Bee in Bonnet

Prince Harry. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first royal baby is due any day now. That is wonderful and joyous news, and we couldn’t possibly be more thrilled. But we do hope the baby at least waits to be born until after the Duke of Sussex’s bonnet is cleared out, as some feel one of his parental wishes — to set limits on the press’s access to his future baby — might have lodged a bee inside. Oh no!

Yes, the status of Prince Harry’s bee-filled bonnet was buried deep in a New York Times report about how the British tabloids are apparently sad that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex won’t be doing a public photo op with their child immediately after its birth.

This news does indeed seem to have upset the tabloids. According to the Times, the tabloid the Sun published a piece admonishing the couple for infringing on the press’s “royal rights.” An unsigned letter stated, “The public has a right to know about the lives of those largely funded by their taxes. You can accept that, or be private citizens. Not both.”

The Times also spoke with Arthur Edwards, 78, a photographer for the Sun, about the royal snub — which is how we learned about the danger that apparently lingers atop Prince Harry’s head but beneath the surface of a hat:

“It’s the way Harry is at the moment, he’s just got this bee in his bonnet that all the media are to be ignored.”

Thank you, Arthur, for speaking out about this. Now that the public has been notified, we can only hope Queen Elizabeth is sending someone to attend to this situation.

