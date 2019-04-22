Prince Louis. Photo: kensingtonroyal/Instagram

Well, well, well. Almost one year to the day after his first sighting (erm, outside the hospital on the day he was born), Prince Louis has reappeared — this time, wearing a series of sweaters, including one with a doggy on it, in a bunch of adorable photographs shared the night before his first birthday. (That’s April 23, mark your calendars forever.)

We can’t say we are surprised to see the most elusive member of the royal family again. After all, the youngest child of Kate Middleton and Prince William has been known to pop up at certain events — such as his christening or family photo ops celebrating his grandfather, the future king, Prince Charles — and also the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released photographs on the occasions of the birthdays of their other children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Prince Louis’s first-year birthday photograph was taken by none other than the royal family’s resident “arty” photographer: his mother, Kate Middleton. Kensington Palace notes in a social media caption, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share three new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow,” alongside a balloon emoji. The caption continues, “The photographs were taken earlier this month by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk.”

Given just how rare it is to see this elusive royal — a baby who probably is too busy doing baby things to go out in public regularly — we plan on whipping out our finest doggy sweaters on his actual birthday (Tuesday) in his honor.

