This Almond-Milk Body Wash Smells Incredible

I never use the word divine. I know where I come from — New Jersey — and I know it’s too extra for me. But the scent of L’Occitane’s Almond Shower Oil is indeed divine. Or, depending on which Sephora review you read, heavenly, fabulous, delicious, or yummy. To me, the smell is like the sweetness of home, recalling the crumbly, yellow almond cookies you can find in Chinatown bakeries, and the almond milky tea my mom would make me as a nighttime treat.

There’s a new follow-up to the shower oil with the same scent: the brand’s new Almond Shower Shake. If the shower oil is a rich gelato, Shower Shake is like a smoothie. It’s a lighter version of the original — a combination of Provence almond oil and almond milk (yes, you can milk an almond and put it into your body wash). Before you apply it to your body, it has to be lightly shaken like a Shake Weight. I’m not quite sure why, but the product arrives looking like a bath cappuccino. It’s bi-phase, with one-third of the bottle as a frothy cloud (the milk), while the bottom is an oil. The two combine after a little handwork to create a very gentle milky wash that foams to a slight lather on the skin. (Start with a wet body, or else the Shower Shake will run off your body like water, without creating any lather).

I prefer the delicacy and lightness of this wash over the shower oil, especially now that we’re edging toward spring. After using it, my skin feels soft and nourished but not oily or greasy. It’s the delicate cycle of body washes, but with the same extraordinary scent.

