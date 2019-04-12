Rihanna Is Launching Fenty Skin Care, Isn’t She?

Photo: Mark Ganzon/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty

Remember when Kylie Jenner of Kylie Cosmetics submitted three trademark applications for “Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner” and two for “Kylie Skin” and everyone was like, Is Kylie launching skin care? Well, that whole thing is happening again, except this time with one Robyn Rihanna Fenty of Fenty Beauty, who on March 25 filed a trademark application for “Fenty Skin.” According to “Page Six,” it has been approved, which has led everyone to be like, Is Rihanna launching skin care?

It’s still too early to tell, but you can look at the application on the United States Patent and Trademark Office’s official website for now if you’d like. The goods and services filed include: “Medicated and non-medicated skin care, soap, body care, and personal care products (excluding color cosmetics, perfume, and other fragrance-only products), and related accessories such as kits, tools, and applicators.” Honestly, whatever else Rihanna is putting on her face under her Killawatt and Pro Filt’r I’d be fine putting on mine, too. Also super down to roll my face with a Fenty Beauty face roller, if that’s what “tools” means.

All we can do in the meantime is slather ourselves in Body Lava and speculate: Will she beat Kylie to it? Is Ariana actually doing Thank U, Next bath products? What would a RiRi bath bomb look and smell like, by the way? Is this all an epic troll put into motion by Rihanna to gaslight all the Instagram commenters who keep telling her to go back to singing instead of releasing more and more Fenty Beauty stuff?

﻿Who can say!