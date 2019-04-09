Rodarte Has a New Size-Inclusive Collaboration

Photo: Courtesy of Rodarte and Universal Standard

Rodarte is no stranger to collaborations. The dreamy California label has partnered up with the likes of Gap, Target and Starbucks. But they’ve never offered options above a size 12 until now. Today they teamed up with Universal Standard to launch a capsule collections of styles that range from 00 to 40.

True to Rodarte’s sweet aesthetic, the collection features a dress, jumpsuit, skirt, and blouse. The vibe feels very similar to their most recent fall/winter 2019 runway show:’80s prom meets Valentines Day. In addition to the dusty rose and red colorways, there are also classic black and white options available for each item. The line will run from $150 to $250, which is considerably less than a Rodarte gown.

You can shop the collection at Universal Standard’s store located at 65 Greene Street or check it out online. Scroll ahead to shop our favorites below.

