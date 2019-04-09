One of Our Favorite Designers Just Launched Basics

From By Another Name’s look book. Photo: Natalie O’Moore

Rosie Assoulin’s eponymous line is known for the kind of artistic, colorful dresses you dream of wearing to black-tie events. Think rainbow polka-dot dresses and architectural suits. One thing it’s not is basic. However, Assoulin is launching a second line with her husband Max, By Any Other Name, that will be a more everyday version of the confections she’s known for. But while they’re wardrobe staples, they’re hardly basics.

The brand-new collection, which launched today, consists of just 12 pieces. “This succinct edit of key items becomes an effortless wardrobe for a woman with intention, to help carry her through her day,” the brand statement reads. Blazer dresses, jewel-tone separates, and black pants are zhuzhed up by Assoulinian details like dramatic sleeves and a contrasting cummerbund. It’s all available now on By Any Other Name’s website, as well as at retailers like Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom.

Natalie O'Moore. Natalie O'Moore.