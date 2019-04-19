friday sales

44 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Boy Smells to Levi’s

By
You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

This week, our deep dive into the internet’s various sales bins unearthed quite a few Mother’s Day gifts (from a robe to an apron to a knife set to binoculars), as well as lots of goodies for, well, you.

Diane von Furstenberg Kara Two Pencil Skirt
Diane von Furstenberg Kara Two Pencil Skirt
$179 (was $298, now 40% off)

“Be the bouquet,” says the description of this Diane von Furstenberg pencil skirt. All right!

$179 at Diane von Furstenberg
Diane von Furstenberg Windsor Palm Mod Viscose Scarf
Diane von Furstenberg Windsor Palm Mod Viscose Scarf
$59 (was $98, now 40% off)

Mother’s Day gift alert. Mother’s Day gift alert.

$59 at Diane von Furstenberg
Boy Smells Scented Candle in Ash
Boy Smells Scented Candle in Ash
$22 (was $32, now 31% off)

Almost everything at Need Supply is 30 percent off — including Status Candles from Boy Smells.

$22 at Need Supply
Nike W Blazer Mid Rebel Sneaker in Ghost Aqua/Summit
Nike W Blazer Mid Rebel Sneaker in Ghost Aqua/Summit
$63 (was $90, now 30% off)

These classic Blazer Nikes have a handy zipper for getting them on and off easily.

$63 at Need Supply
Yamazaki Home Tower Leaning Ladder Rack in White
Yamazaki Home Tower Leaning Ladder Rack in White
$32 (was $45, now 29% off)

Hey, look! It’s our favorite clothing ladder (that’s like having an extra closet).

$32 at Need Supply
Calvin Klein Five-Pack Logo Bikini Panties
Calvin Klein Five-Pack Logo Bikini Panties
$31 (was $59, now 47% off)

Just a five-pack of classic Calvin Klein undies. (A five-pack of thongs is on sale, too.)

$31 at Walmart
adidas SST Track Jacket
adidas SST Track Jacket
$45 (was $75, now 40% off)

Some things have been added to Nordstrom’s spring sale, like this perfect layering track jacket from Adidas.

$45 at Nordstrom
Saturdays NYC Weekend Water Repellent Tote Bag
Saturdays NYC Weekend Water Repellent Tote Bag
$107 (was $215, now 50% off)

A Saturdays NYC tote that could work as a gym or weekend bag.

$107 at Nordstrom
Birkenstock Arizona Snake
Birkenstock Arizona Snake
$60 (was $100, now 40% off)

Can we interest you in some subtle snakeskin (not real, of course) Birkenstocks? (Or if you’d rather … something a little more metallic.)

$60 at Zappos
Violette Dinner Plates, Set of 4
Violette Dinner Plates, Set of 4
$20 (was $64, now 69% off)

Speaking of sales we’ve covered, here’s something we missed from Anthropologie’s extra 50 percent off sale items sale: a lovely set of four dinner plates.

$20 at Anthropologie
Maeve Sojourner Off-The-Shoulder Top
Maeve Sojourner Off-The-Shoulder Top
$30 (was $98, now 69% off)

And this sweet off-the-shoulder Maeve blouse.

$30 at Anthropologie
Eastpak UO Exclusive Orbit Mini Backpack
Eastpak UO Exclusive Orbit Mini Backpack
$28 (was $60, now 53% off)

Aaand speaking of sales on sales, there’s an extra 30 percent–off-sale on sale items at Urban Outfitters. This shiny little Eastpak backpack has a 30-year (!) warranty.

$28 at Urban Outfitters
Nike SNKR Sox Essential No-Show Liner Sock 2-Pack
Nike SNKR Sox Essential No-Show Liner Sock 2-Pack
$6 (was $16, now 63% off)

Throw in this two-pack of very cheap Nike socks while you’re at it. (These Nike socks and these Nike socks are also on super-sale).

$6 at Urban Outfitters
Nike Dri-FIT Rise 365 Top
Nike Dri-FIT Rise 365 Top
$21 (was $45, now 53% off)

And this Nike Dri-Fit workout shirt that’s also on sale in gray.

$21 at Urban Outfitters
Champion UO Exclusive Neon Stacked Hoodie Sweatshirt
Champion UO Exclusive Neon Stacked Hoodie Sweatshirt
$35 (was $69, now 49% off)

The kids love Champion. This sweatshirt says “Champion Products” a few times on the back.

$35 at Urban Outfitters
Charter Club 72" x 72" Trellis-Print Shower Curtain
Charter Club 72” x 72” Trellis-Print Shower Curtain
$24 (was $60, now 60% off)

A pretty, graphic (but not overbearingly so) shower curtain that’ll zhuzh things up in the bathroom.

$24 at Macy’s
Villeroy & Boch Dinnerware, Urban Nature Teacup
Villeroy & Boch Dinnerware, Urban Nature Teacup
$10 (was $29, now 66% off)

Two things moms love: Villeroy & Boch and teacups. A quartet of these would make a nice Mother’s Day gift.

$10 at Macy’s
Charter Club Plus Size French Terry Robe
Charter Club Plus Size French Terry Robe
$8 (was $45, now 82% off)

Incidentally, your mom never needs to know that this cheery red robe was just … $8.

$8 at Macy’s
Levi's 720 High-Rise Super-Skinny Jeans
Levi’s 720 High-Rise Super-Skinny Jeans
$30 (was $60, now 50% off)

Just some high-rise super-skinny jeans from Levi’s in a nice shade of faded black denim.

$30 at Macy’s
Bobbi Brown Essential 5-in-1 Face Palette
Bobbi Brown Essential 5-in-1 Face Palette
$22 (was $65, now 66% off)

This Bobbi Brown five-in-one palette (that includes a corrector, a creamy concealer, a skin foundation stick, sheer-finish pressed powder, and bronzing powder) is available, and on sale, in a slew of shades.

$22 at Nordstrom Rack
Madewell Side Tie Shorts
Madewell Side Tie Shorts
$30 (was $45, now 33% off)

Eep! It’s almost shorts season!

$30 at Nordstrom Rack
Kate Spade New York Caliana Striped Slides
Kate Spade New York Caliana Striped Slides
$97 (was $138, now 30% off)

These are a fun pair of slides if we’ve ever seen ’em.

$97 at Shopbop
Free People Patti Pants
Free People Patti Pants
$47 (was $78, now 40% off)

A good price right here for some Free People high-waisted, cropped white pants.

$47 at Shopbop
Lululemon Energy Bra Longline
Lululemon Energy Bra Longline
$39 (was $58, now 33% off)

This Lululemon sports bra is a little longer than their usual sports bras (for a little extra coverage for those who may want to wear this sans T-shirt). Said one happy reviewer: “I haven’t at any moment found myself worrying about any nip slips!”

$39 at Lululemon
Lululemon All Love Tank
Lululemon All Love Tank
$39 (was $48, now 19% off)

And a simple, breathable racerback tank.

$39 at Lululemon
Rebecca Minkoff Coretta Leather Mules
Rebecca Minkoff Coretta Leather Mules
$83 (was $138, now 40% off)

A great pair of knotted Rebecca Minkoff slides.

$83 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Hanky Panky Original Check Thong
Hanky Panky Original Check Thong
$15 (was $25, now 40% off)

Hanky Panky’s classic thong in a pleasing floral pattern.

$15 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Hunter Toddler's & Kid's Davidson Rubber Rain Boots
Hunter Toddler’s & Kid’s Davidson Rubber Rain Boots
$46 (was $65, now 29% off)

Some extremely cute kiddie Hunter rain boots so they can jump in puddles at will.

$46 at Saks Fifth Avenue
BECCA Cosmetics Ultimate Lipstick Love - Flame
BECCA Cosmetics Ultimate Lipstick Love - Flame
$19 (was $24, now 21% off)

Becca’s bright-red lipstick promises to last up to eight hours.

$19 at Dermstore
Everlane Polka-Dot Cami
Everlane Polka-Dot Cami
$45 (was $75, now 40% off)

Hey! It’s our weekly look into Everlane’s sale section for things that we didn’t catch the first time around that are now very seasonally appropriate. This polka-dotted cami looks like silk, but is surprisingly machine washable.

$45 at Everlane
Everlane Japanese GoWeave Tank Wrap Dress
Everlane Japanese GoWeave Tank Wrap Dress
$60 (was $100, now 40% off)

This GoWeave wrap dress can be worn as pictured here or with a white T-shirt underneath.

$60 at Everlane
Eider & Ivory Coolidge Duvet Cover Set, Full/Queen
Eider & Ivory Coolidge Duvet Cover Set, Full/Queen
$59 (was $90, now 34% off)

Wayday’s come and gone, but there are still some excellent deals to be had at Wayfair. This gray cotton duvet cover is very calming. And has a zipper which makes it much less maddening to work with.

$59 at Wayfair
Matteo White Linen Duvet Set, Queen
Matteo White Linen Duvet Set, Queen
$243 (was $346, now 30% off)

On the other end of the spectrum, our favorite splurgy linen bedding is a little more affordable at the moment at Huckberry, where all Matteo bedding is 30 percent off.

$243 at Huckberry
J. Crew Garment Dyed Pocket T-Shirt
J. Crew Garment Dyed Pocket T-Shirt
$12 (was $30, now 60% off)

At press time, there were only sizes medium and large left, but this is such a nice tee (for such a nice price) that we had to include.

$12 at East Dane
Eloquii Fringe Strapless Dress
Eloquii Fringe Strapless Dress
$80 (was $170, now 53% off)

A strapless dress from Eloquii (as its description aptly says) “made for boomerangs.”

$80 at Eloquii
Eloquii Long Sleeve Wrap Dress
Eloquii Long Sleeve Wrap Dress
$35 (was $70, now 50% off)

A slightly more everyday dress from Eloquii (with subtle white piping).

$35 at Eloquii
Coach Demi-Fine Sunburst Chain Ring
Coach Demi-Fine Sunburst Chain Ring
$30 (was $75, now 60% off)

This amethyst ring from Coach features a delicate chain, for a “layered look.”

$30 at Coach
See by Chloe Eyelet-Embellished Leather Sandals
See by Chloe Eyelet-Embellished Leather Sandals
$157 (was $315, now 50% off)

These tan, eyelet-embroidered See by Chloe sandals are also available in black.

$157 at The Outnet
Joie Raheda Shirred Striped Linen Top
Joie Raheda Shirred Striped Linen Top
$74 (was $148, now 50% off)

We can’t resist a tie-strap tank, we just can’t.

$74 at The Outnet
Solid & Striped Harlow Button-Embellished Swimsuit
Solid & Striped Harlow Button-Embellished Swimsuit
$78 (was $168, now 54% off)

We’re including the back view of this Solid & Striped bathing suit because of the buttons! (And because the front is quite straightforward.)

$78 at The Outnet
Bungalow Rose Wyaconda Throw Pillow
Bungalow Rose Wyaconda Throw Pillow
$26 (was $31, now 16% off)

A shibori pillow that’ll make your couch feel a bit more “with it.”

$26 at All Modern
Sur La Table Baker Signature Apron
Sur La Table Baker Signature Apron
$16 (was $50, now 68% off)

Sur La Table’s clearance section is an extra 20 percent off, and there are some real goodies (that would be good gifts for the mom who likes to cook) in there, like this baker’s apron.

$16 at Sur La Table
Christopher Kimball 3-Piece Knife Set by J.A. Henckels International
Christopher Kimball 3-Piece Knife Set by J.A. Henckels International
$56 (was $211, now 73% off)

Or this three-piece J.A. Henckles knife set that features a chef’s, paring, and prep knife.

$56 at Sur La Table
Bushnell Legend Ultra HD Roof Prism Binocular
Bushnell Legend Ultra HD Roof Prism Binocular
$170 (was $242, now 30% off)

For my birders out there, these Bushnell binoculars (a favorite of Strategist writer Steven John) are on sale, today only, at Amazon.

$170 at Amazon
The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural anxiety remedies, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

