44 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Boy Smells to Levi’s

Photo: Courtesy of vendors

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

This week, our deep dive into the internet’s various sales bins unearthed quite a few Mother’s Day gifts (from a robe to an apron to a knife set to binoculars), as well as lots of goodies for, well, you.

Diane von Furstenberg Kara Two Pencil Skirt $179 (was $298, now 40% off) “Be the bouquet,” says the description of this Diane von Furstenberg pencil skirt. All right! $179 at Diane von Furstenberg Buy

Nike W Blazer Mid Rebel Sneaker in Ghost Aqua/Summit $63 (was $90, now 30% off) These classic Blazer Nikes have a handy zipper for getting them on and off easily. $63 at Need Supply Buy with code: FRIENDS30

Eastpak UO Exclusive Orbit Mini Backpack $28 (was $60, now 53% off) Aaand speaking of sales on sales, there’s an extra 30 percent–off-sale on sale items at Urban Outfitters. This shiny little Eastpak backpack has a 30-year (!) warranty. $28 at Urban Outfitters Buy

Champion UO Exclusive Neon Stacked Hoodie Sweatshirt $35 (was $69, now 49% off) The kids love Champion. This sweatshirt says “Champion Products” a few times on the back. $35 at Urban Outfitters Buy

Charter Club 72” x 72” Trellis-Print Shower Curtain $24 (was $60, now 60% off) A pretty, graphic (but not overbearingly so) shower curtain that’ll zhuzh things up in the bathroom. $24 at Macy’s Buy

Villeroy & Boch Dinnerware, Urban Nature Teacup $10 (was $29, now 66% off) Two things moms love: Villeroy & Boch and teacups. A quartet of these would make a nice Mother’s Day gift. $10 at Macy’s Buy

Charter Club Plus Size French Terry Robe $8 (was $45, now 82% off) Incidentally, your mom never needs to know that this cheery red robe was just … $8. $8 at Macy’s Buy

Bobbi Brown Essential 5-in-1 Face Palette $22 (was $65, now 66% off) This Bobbi Brown five-in-one palette (that includes a corrector, a creamy concealer, a skin foundation stick, sheer-finish pressed powder, and bronzing powder) is available, and on sale, in a slew of shades. $22 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

Kate Spade New York Caliana Striped Slides $97 (was $138, now 30% off) These are a fun pair of slides if we’ve ever seen ’em. $97 at Shopbop Buy

Free People Patti Pants $47 (was $78, now 40% off) A good price right here for some Free People high-waisted, cropped white pants. $47 at Shopbop Buy

Lululemon Energy Bra Longline $39 (was $58, now 33% off) This Lululemon sports bra is a little longer than their usual sports bras (for a little extra coverage for those who may want to wear this sans T-shirt). Said one happy reviewer: “I haven’t at any moment found myself worrying about any nip slips!” $39 at Lululemon Buy

BECCA Cosmetics Ultimate Lipstick Love - Flame $19 (was $24, now 21% off) Becca’s bright-red lipstick promises to last up to eight hours. $19 at Dermstore Buy

Everlane Polka-Dot Cami $45 (was $75, now 40% off) Hey! It’s our weekly look into Everlane’s sale section for things that we didn’t catch the first time around that are now very seasonally appropriate. This polka-dotted cami looks like silk, but is surprisingly machine washable. $45 at Everlane Buy

Everlane Japanese GoWeave Tank Wrap Dress $60 (was $100, now 40% off) This GoWeave wrap dress can be worn as pictured here or with a white T-shirt underneath. $60 at Everlane Buy

Eider & Ivory Coolidge Duvet Cover Set, Full/Queen $59 (was $90, now 34% off) Wayday’s come and gone, but there are still some excellent deals to be had at Wayfair. This gray cotton duvet cover is very calming. And has a zipper which makes it much less maddening to work with. $59 at Wayfair Buy

Matteo White Linen Duvet Set, Queen $243 (was $346, now 30% off) On the other end of the spectrum, our favorite splurgy linen bedding is a little more affordable at the moment at Huckberry, where all Matteo bedding is 30 percent off. $243 at Huckberry Buy

J. Crew Garment Dyed Pocket T-Shirt $12 (was $30, now 60% off) At press time, there were only sizes medium and large left, but this is such a nice tee (for such a nice price) that we had to include. $12 at East Dane Buy

Eloquii Fringe Strapless Dress $80 (was $170, now 53% off) A strapless dress from Eloquii (as its description aptly says) “made for boomerangs.” $80 at Eloquii Buy

Eloquii Long Sleeve Wrap Dress $35 (was $70, now 50% off) A slightly more everyday dress from Eloquii (with subtle white piping). $35 at Eloquii Buy

Coach Demi-Fine Sunburst Chain Ring $30 (was $75, now 60% off) This amethyst ring from Coach features a delicate chain, for a “layered look.” $30 at Coach Buy

Joie Raheda Shirred Striped Linen Top $74 (was $148, now 50% off) We can’t resist a tie-strap tank, we just can’t. $74 at The Outnet Buy

Solid & Striped Harlow Button-Embellished Swimsuit $78 (was $168, now 54% off) We’re including the back view of this Solid & Striped bathing suit because of the buttons! (And because the front is quite straightforward.) $78 at The Outnet Buy

Bungalow Rose Wyaconda Throw Pillow $26 (was $31, now 16% off) A shibori pillow that’ll make your couch feel a bit more “with it.” $26 at All Modern Buy

Bushnell Legend Ultra HD Roof Prism Binocular $170 (was $242, now 30% off) For my birders out there, these Bushnell binoculars (a favorite of Strategist writer Steven John) are on sale, today only, at Amazon. $170 at Amazon Buy

get the strategist newsletter Actually good deals, smart shopping advice, and exclusive discounts. Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural anxiety remedies, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.