42 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Patagonia to Le Creuset

A ton of excellent deals on some things that rarely go on sale, here — from Filson to Le Creuset to Blundstone to Rodin. Check out our deep dive into the internet’s various sales bins, below.

Filson Rugged Twill Tote Bag $110 (was $195, now 44% off) This classic of classic Filson totes rarely goes on sale. We’re not sure about inventory, so if you’re on the fence, you might want to go for it. $110 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

Diane von Furstenberg Augustine Front Tie Dress $193 (was $428, now 55% off) Over at DVF, a whole bunch of items (including already on-sale items) are 25 percent off — like this sweet little black dress with front and back ties. $193 at Diane von Furstenberg Buy with code: FAMILYSTYLE

Diane von Furstenberg Sleeveless Ruffle Voile Maxi Dress $134 (was $298, now 55% off) If you have any beachy summer weddings on the horizon, consider this flouncy number. $134 at Diane von Furstenberg Buy with code: FAMILYSTYLE

Crocs Freesail Printed Clog $25 (was $35, now 29% off) For something altogether different: These flamingo-adorned Crocs are just funky enough to potentially wear out of the house. $25 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

Boden Arabella Sweatshirt $45 (was $75, now 40% off) Obsessed — obsessed — with the stripy cuffs of this navy Boden sweatshirt. $45 at Nordstrom Buy

Madewell Honeycomb Pajama Sweatpants $20 (was $32, now 38% off) Speaking of cuffs, the ankle cuffs on these Madewell sweatpants are also very pleasing. $20 at Nordstrom Buy

Steiff Honey Teddy Bear $21 (was $29, now 28% off) We’ll wrap up this unintentional sleep-slash-lounging series with a stately Steiff teddy bear. $21 at Nordstrom Buy

Tula Skincare Hand and Nail Therapy $18 (was $22, now 18% off) Your hands won’t look a day over 33 with this anti-aging hand cream from Tula. $18 at Dermstore Buy

Mansur Gavriel Striped Ribbed Cotton-Blend Sweater $222 (was $495, now 55% off) We forgot Mansur Gavriel made clothing! This lightweight boatneck sweater is great for somewhat crisp spring evenings. $222 at The Outnet Buy

Mansur Gavriel Calf Moon Wallet $190 (was $395, now 52% off) And over at La Garçonne, where on-sale items are an additional 20 percent off, this Mansur Gavriel wallet is a very good deal (for Mansur Gavriel). $190 at La Garçonne Buy with code: 99APRLG20

A.P.C. Emmanuelle Compact Wallet $208 (was $325, now 36% off) Another good deal from the La Garçonne sale (relatively speaking, of course) is this classic A.P.C. wallet. $208 at La Garçonne Buy with code: 99APRLG20

Vans Deck Club Slip-On Sneaker $44 (was $55, now 20% off) Now these right here are some very jaunty Vans. $44 at Urban Outfitters Buy

Dell Inspiron 11 Laptop $229 (was $349, now 34% off) This very sleek-looking (and very lightweight) Dell Inspiron tablet is ideal for travelers. $229 at Walmart Buy

Mainstays Dynasty Coconut Button Accent Decorative Throw Pillow, 18”x18”, Gray $6 (was $11, now 45% off) Can’t get much better than $6 for a decorative throw pillow with a nice little accent button. $6 at Walmart Buy

Nike Dry Short Knockout $29 (was $40, now 28% off) These Nike shorts are meant for the “ring,” but really, you could wear them on a run, to the gym, etc. $29 at Bandier Buy

Nike Run Tech Pack Knit Women’s Running Tights $99 (was $140, now 29% off) These geometric Nike running tights are super soft and super stretchy. $99 at Bandier Buy

RODIN by Recine Luxury Hair Oil $42 (was $100, now 58% off) We don’t usually see Rodin products on sale, so we’re flagging these two oils on sale at Credo Beauty. First up, a hair oil that’s meant to make your “lifeless” and damaged locks a lot healthier. $42 at Credo Beauty Buy

Free People Corin Flared Pants $62 (was $128, now 52% off) A lot going on with these red pants (the belt, the buttons, the pockets), but somehow it all really works for us. $62 at Macy’s Buy with code: SAVE

Clarks Men’s Vargo Apron-Toe Leather Chukka Boots, Created for Macy’s $63 (was $110, now 43% off) This is a great price for these Clarks leather chukka boots. $63 at Macy’s Buy

Milly Melinda Short-Sleeve Leopard-Print Silk Shift Dress $169 (was $495, now 66% off) What a lovely shade of emerald green. $169 at Neiman Marcus Buy

Rag & Bone Mélange Pima Cotton-Jersey T-shirt $43 (was $85, now 49% off) It’s rare to see Rag & Bone’s plain cotton tees on sale (which is why sizes are going fast). $43 at The Outnet Buy

Rag & Bone High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans $112 (was $225, now 50% off) These high-waisted Rag & Bone jeans have frayed cuffs and (unlike most high-waisted jeans these days) are not stretchy. $112 at The Outnet Buy

Patagonia Arbor 20L Daypack $45 (was $89, now 49% off) It’s also quite rare to see a Patagonia backpack this cheap. (It’s only this cheap in the “tomato” color, but we love the tomato color!) $45 at Backcountry Buy

Everlane Linen Relaxed Fit Short-Sleeve Shirt $44 (was $55, now 20% off) Same with this linen short-sleeve button-down. $44 at Everlane Buy

Rebecca Minkoff Initial Single Stud Earring, B $5 (was $18, now 72% off) Calling all Beatrices, Bonnies, Bellas, and Brendas! This lil’ B stud is just $6. $5 at Shopbop Buy

Lisa Marie Fernandez Arden Flounce Bikini $119 (was $395, now 70% off) We are very tempted to buy this flouncy Lisa Marie Fernandez bikini for ourselves … $119 at Shopbop Buy

Swedish Hasbeens Irene Sandals in Cognac $146 (was $209, now 30% off) Love the all-over cognac-ness of these Swedish Hasbeen clog sandals. $146 at Swedish Hasbeens Buy

Sweet Home Collection 6 Piece 1500 Thread Count Deep Pocket Queen Bed Sheet Set with 4 Pillow Cases $19 (was $33, now 42% off) Today (Friday only), these 1500-thread-count sheets with nearly 9,000 reviews are a mere 20 bucks on Amazon. There are four pillowcases that come with them, too. $19 at Amazon Buy

