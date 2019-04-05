42 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Patagonia to Le Creuset

Photo: Courtesy of the retailers.
A ton of excellent deals on some things that rarely go on sale, here — from Filson to Le Creuset to Blundstone to Rodin. Check out our deep dive into the internet’s various sales bins, below.
Filson Rugged Twill Tote Bag
This classic of classic Filson
totes rarely goes on sale. We’re not sure about inventory, so if you’re on the fence, you might want to go for it.
Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven, 2.75-Qt.
It’s Sur La Table’s twice-a-year
cookware sale, and an excellent time to pick up a Le Creuset Dutch oven. (It’s available in a slew of colors, and it should be noted that the signature sauce pan is 40 percent off too.)
Diane von Furstenberg Augustine Front Tie Dress
Diane von Furstenberg Sleeveless Ruffle Voile Maxi Dress
If you have any beachy summer weddings on the horizon, consider this flouncy number.
Diane von Furstenberg Violetta Heels
These 3.3-inch heels are an excellent deal.
Crocs Freesail Printed Clog
For something altogether different: These flamingo-adorned Crocs are just funky enough to potentially wear out of the house.
Pendleton Ticking Stripe Queen 3-Piece Comforter Set
This Pendleton
comforter set (it includes a queen-size comforter and two pillowcases) will spring-ify your bedroom.
J.Crew Vintage Cotton Pajamas
For wearing in (your newly Pendleton-adorned) bed.
Boden Arabella Sweatshirt
Obsessed —
obsessed — with the stripy cuffs of this navy Boden sweatshirt.
Madewell Honeycomb Pajama Sweatpants
Speaking of cuffs, the ankle cuffs on these Madewell sweatpants are also very pleasing.
Steiff Honey Teddy Bear
We’ll wrap up this unintentional sleep-slash-lounging series with a stately Steiff teddy bear.
Tula Skincare Hand and Nail Therapy
Your hands won’t look a day over 33 with this anti-aging hand cream from Tula.
Mansur Gavriel Striped Ribbed Cotton-Blend Sweater
We forgot Mansur Gavriel made clothing! This lightweight boatneck sweater is great for somewhat crisp spring evenings.
Mansur Gavriel Calf Moon Wallet
And over at La Garçonne, where on-sale items are an additional 20 percent off, this Mansur Gavriel
wallet is a very good deal (for Mansur Gavriel).
A.P.C. Emmanuelle Compact Wallet
Another good deal from the La Garçonne sale (relatively speaking, of course) is this classic A.P.C. wallet.
Blundstone Original 500 Series Chelsea Boot
Urban Outfitters is having a limited-time-only 20-percent-off
shoe sale, so now would be a good time to pick up a pair of rarely on-sale Blundstones. (These Blundstone Chelsea boots are also on sale.)
New Balance 574 Street Sneaker
Just some classic-looking Newbs.
Worishofer 251 Cork Mule
These cork-soled Worishofer slides are extremely comfy.
Vans Deck Club Slip-On Sneaker
Now these right here are some very jaunty Vans.
adidas Originals Classic Stan Smith Sneaker
H&M Glass Toothbrush Mug
This glass toothbrush holder is from H&M, of all places!
Dell Inspiron 11 Laptop
This very sleek-looking (and very lightweight) Dell Inspiron tablet is ideal for travelers.
Mainstays Dynasty Coconut Button Accent Decorative Throw Pillow, 18”x18”, Gray
Can’t get much better than $6 for a decorative throw pillow with a nice little accent button.
Nike Dry Short Knockout
These Nike shorts are meant for the “ring,” but really, you could wear them on a run, to the gym, etc.
Nike Run Tech Pack Knit Women’s Running Tights
These geometric Nike running tights are super soft and super stretchy.
Lululemon Wunder Under High-Rise 1/2 Tight
RODIN by Recine Luxury Hair Oil
We don’t usually see
Rodin products on sale, so we’re flagging these two oils on sale at Credo Beauty. First up, a hair oil that’s meant to make your “lifeless” and damaged locks a lot healthier.
Rodin Jasmine & Neroli Face Oil
And Rodin’s cult-y jasmine and neroli face oil.
Free People Corin Flared Pants
A lot going on with these red pants (the belt, the buttons, the pockets), but somehow it all really works for us.
Clarks Men’s Vargo Apron-Toe Leather Chukka Boots, Created for Macy’s
This is a great price for these Clarks leather chukka boots.
Papillio by Birkenstock Carrie Slide Sandal
These somewhat bananas
Birkenstocks are also quite wonderful.
Milly Melinda Short-Sleeve Leopard-Print Silk Shift Dress
What a lovely shade of emerald green.
Rag & Bone Mélange Pima Cotton-Jersey T-shirt
It’s rare to see Rag & Bone’s plain cotton tees on sale (which is why sizes are going fast).
Rag & Bone High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans
These high-waisted Rag & Bone
jeans have frayed cuffs and (unlike most high-waisted jeans these days) are not stretchy.
Patagonia Arbor 20L Daypack
It’s also quite rare to see a Patagonia backpack this cheap. (It’s only this cheap in the “tomato” color, but we love the tomato color!)
Everlane V Slingback
Just “re-upping” these Everlane slingback sandals from the
Choose What You Pay section, since it’s now actually the season for them.
Everlane Linen Relaxed Fit Short-Sleeve Shirt
Same with this linen short-sleeve button-down.
Cult Gaia Gaia’s Ark Large Clutch
Rebecca Minkoff Initial Single Stud Earring, B
Calling all Beatrices, Bonnies, Bellas, and Brendas! This lil’ B stud is just $6.
Lisa Marie Fernandez Arden Flounce Bikini
We are very tempted to buy this flouncy Lisa Marie Fernandez bikini for ourselves …
Swedish Hasbeens Irene Sandals in Cognac
Love the all-over cognac-ness of these Swedish Hasbeen clog sandals.
Sweet Home Collection 6 Piece 1500 Thread Count Deep Pocket Queen Bed Sheet Set with 4 Pillow Cases
Today (Friday only), these 1500-thread-count
sheets with nearly 9,000 reviews are a mere 20 bucks on Amazon. There are four pillowcases that come with them, too.
