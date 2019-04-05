friday sales

42 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Patagonia to Le Creuset

A ton of excellent deals on some things that rarely go on sale, here — from Filson to Le Creuset to Blundstone to Rodin. Check out our deep dive into the internet’s various sales bins, below.

Filson Rugged Twill Tote Bag
Filson Rugged Twill Tote Bag
$110 (was $195, now 44% off)

This classic of classic Filson totes rarely goes on sale. We’re not sure about inventory, so if you’re on the fence, you might want to go for it.

$110 at Nordstrom Rack
Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven, 2.75-Qt.
Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven, 2.75-Qt.
$150 (was $250, now 40% off)

It’s Sur La Table’s twice-a-year cookware sale, and an excellent time to pick up a Le Creuset Dutch oven. (It’s available in a slew of colors, and it should be noted that the signature sauce pan is 40 percent off too.)

$150 at Sur La Table
Diane von Furstenberg Augustine Front Tie Dress
Diane von Furstenberg Augustine Front Tie Dress
$193 (was $428, now 55% off)

Over at DVF, a whole bunch of items (including already on-sale items) are 25 percent off — like this sweet little black dress with front and back ties.

$193 at Diane von Furstenberg
with code: FAMILYSTYLE
Diane von Furstenberg Sleeveless Ruffle Voile Maxi Dress
Diane von Furstenberg Sleeveless Ruffle Voile Maxi Dress
$134 (was $298, now 55% off)

If you have any beachy summer weddings on the horizon, consider this flouncy number.

$134 at Diane von Furstenberg
with code: FAMILYSTYLE
Diane von Furstenberg Violetta Heels
Diane von Furstenberg Violetta Heels
$104 (was $348, now 70% off)

These 3.3-inch heels are an excellent deal.

$104 at Diane von Furstenberg
with code: FAMILYSTYLE
Crocs Freesail Printed Clog
Crocs Freesail Printed Clog
$25 (was $35, now 29% off)

For something altogether different: These flamingo-adorned Crocs are just funky enough to potentially wear out of the house.

$25 at Nordstrom Rack
Pendleton Ticking Stripe Queen 3-Piece Comforter Set
Pendleton Ticking Stripe Queen 3-Piece Comforter Set
$137 (was $229, now 40% off)

This Pendleton comforter set (it includes a queen-size comforter and two pillowcases) will spring-ify your bedroom.

$137 at Nordstrom Rack
J.Crew Vintage Cotton Pajamas
J.Crew Vintage Cotton Pajamas
$57 (was $85, now 33% off)

For wearing in (your newly Pendleton-adorned) bed.

$57 at Nordstrom
Boden Arabella Sweatshirt
Boden Arabella Sweatshirt
$45 (was $75, now 40% off)

Obsessed — obsessed — with the stripy cuffs of this navy Boden sweatshirt.

$45 at Nordstrom
Madewell Honeycomb Pajama Sweatpants
Madewell Honeycomb Pajama Sweatpants
$20 (was $32, now 38% off)

Speaking of cuffs, the ankle cuffs on these Madewell sweatpants are also very pleasing.

$20 at Nordstrom
Steiff Honey Teddy Bear
Steiff Honey Teddy Bear
$21 (was $29, now 28% off)

We’ll wrap up this unintentional sleep-slash-lounging series with a stately Steiff teddy bear.

$21 at Nordstrom
Tula Skincare Hand and Nail Therapy
Tula Skincare Hand and Nail Therapy
$18 (was $22, now 18% off)

Your hands won’t look a day over 33 with this anti-aging hand cream from Tula.

$18 at Dermstore
Mansur Gavriel Striped Ribbed Cotton-Blend Sweater
Mansur Gavriel Striped Ribbed Cotton-Blend Sweater
$222 (was $495, now 55% off)

We forgot Mansur Gavriel made clothing! This lightweight boatneck sweater is great for somewhat crisp spring evenings.

$222 at The Outnet
Mansur Gavriel Calf Moon Wallet
Mansur Gavriel Calf Moon Wallet
$190 (was $395, now 52% off)

And over at La Garçonne, where on-sale items are an additional 20 percent off, this Mansur Gavriel wallet is a very good deal (for Mansur Gavriel).

$190 at La Garçonne
with code: 99APRLG20
A.P.C. Emmanuelle Compact Wallet
A.P.C. Emmanuelle Compact Wallet
$208 (was $325, now 36% off)

Another good deal from the La Garçonne sale (relatively speaking, of course) is this classic A.P.C. wallet.

$208 at La Garçonne
with code: 99APRLG20
Blundstone Original 500 Series Chelsea Boot
Blundstone Original 500 Series Chelsea Boot
$140 (was $175, now 20% off)

Urban Outfitters is having a limited-time-only 20-percent-off shoe sale, so now would be a good time to pick up a pair of rarely on-sale Blundstones. (These Blundstone Chelsea boots are also on sale.)

$140 at Urban Outfitters
New Balance 574 Street Sneaker
New Balance 574 Street Sneaker
$64 (was $80, now 20% off)

Just some classic-looking Newbs.

$64 at Urban Outfitters
Worishofer 251 Cork Mule
Worishofer 251 Cork Mule
$47 (was $59, now 20% off)

These cork-soled Worishofer slides are extremely comfy.

$47 at Urban Outfitters
Vans Deck Club Slip-On Sneaker
Vans Deck Club Slip-On Sneaker
$44 (was $55, now 20% off)

Now these right here are some very jaunty Vans.

$44 at Urban Outfitters
adidas Originals Classic Stan Smith Sneaker
adidas Originals Classic Stan Smith Sneaker
$64 (was $80, now 20% off)

For the gents: some Stan Smiths.

$64 at Urban Outfitters
H&M Glass Toothbrush Mug
H&M Glass Toothbrush Mug
$6 (was $10, now 40% off)

This glass toothbrush holder is from H&M, of all places!

From $6 at H&M
Dell Inspiron 11 Laptop
Dell Inspiron 11 Laptop
$229 (was $349, now 34% off)

This very sleek-looking (and very lightweight) Dell Inspiron tablet is ideal for travelers.

$229 at Walmart
Mainstays Dynasty Coconut Button Accent Decorative Throw Pillow, 18”x18”, Gray
Mainstays Dynasty Coconut Button Accent Decorative Throw Pillow, 18”x18”, Gray
$6 (was $11, now 45% off)

Can’t get much better than $6 for a decorative throw pillow with a nice little accent button.

$6 at Walmart
Nike Dry Short Knockout
Nike Dry Short Knockout
$29 (was $40, now 28% off)

These Nike shorts are meant for the “ring,” but really, you could wear them on a run, to the gym, etc.

$29 at Bandier
Nike Run Tech Pack Knit Women’s Running Tights
Nike Run Tech Pack Knit Women’s Running Tights
$99 (was $140, now 29% off)

These geometric Nike running tights are super soft and super stretchy.

$99 at Bandier
Lululemon Wunder Under High-Rise 1/2 Tight
Lululemon Wunder Under High-Rise 1/2 Tight
$69 (was $88, now 22% off)

Some springtime shortie yoga leggings.

$69 at Lululemon
RODIN by Recine Luxury Hair Oil
RODIN by Recine Luxury Hair Oil
$42 (was $100, now 58% off)

We don’t usually see Rodin products on sale, so we’re flagging these two oils on sale at Credo Beauty. First up, a hair oil that’s meant to make your “lifeless” and damaged locks a lot healthier.

$42 at Credo Beauty
Rodin Jasmine & Neroli Face Oil
Rodin Jasmine & Neroli Face Oil
$102 (was $170, now 40% off)

And Rodin’s cult-y jasmine and neroli face oil.

$102 at Credo Beauty
Free People Corin Flared Pants
Free People Corin Flared Pants
$62 (was $128, now 52% off)

A lot going on with these red pants (the belt, the buttons, the pockets), but somehow it all really works for us.

$62 at Macy's
with code: SAVE
Clarks Men’s Vargo Apron-Toe Leather Chukka Boots, Created for Macy’s
Clarks Men’s Vargo Apron-Toe Leather Chukka Boots, Created for Macy’s
$63 (was $110, now 43% off)

This is a great price for these Clarks leather chukka boots.

$63 at Macy's
Papillio by Birkenstock Carrie Slide Sandal
Papillio by Birkenstock Carrie Slide Sandal
$60 (was $100, now 40% off)

These somewhat bananas Birkenstocks are also quite wonderful.

$60 at Nordstrom Rack
Milly Melinda Short-Sleeve Leopard-Print Silk Shift Dress
Milly Melinda Short-Sleeve Leopard-Print Silk Shift Dress
$169 (was $495, now 66% off)

What a lovely shade of emerald green.

$169 at Neiman Marcus
Rag & Bone Mélange Pima Cotton-Jersey T-shirt
Rag & Bone Mélange Pima Cotton-Jersey T-shirt
$43 (was $85, now 49% off)

It’s rare to see Rag & Bone’s plain cotton tees on sale (which is why sizes are going fast).

$43 at The Outnet
Rag & Bone High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans
Rag & Bone High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans
$112 (was $225, now 50% off)

These high-waisted Rag & Bone jeans have frayed cuffs and (unlike most high-waisted jeans these days) are not stretchy.

$112 at The Outnet
Patagonia Arbor 20L Daypack
Patagonia Arbor 20L Daypack
$45 (was $89, now 49% off)

It’s also quite rare to see a Patagonia backpack this cheap. (It’s only this cheap in the “tomato” color, but we love the tomato color!)

$45 at Backcountry
Everlane V Slingback
Everlane V Slingback
$112 (was $195, now 43% off)

Just “re-upping” these Everlane slingback sandals from the Choose What You Pay section, since it’s now actually the season for them.

$112 at Everlane
Everlane Linen Relaxed Fit Short-Sleeve Shirt
Everlane Linen Relaxed Fit Short-Sleeve Shirt
$44 (was $55, now 20% off)

Same with this linen short-sleeve button-down.

$44 at Everlane
Cult Gaia Gaia’s Ark Large Clutch
Cult Gaia Gaia’s Ark Large Clutch
$118 (was $168, now 30% off)

It’s also about to be Cult Gaia season — so it’s nice that this and a ton of the brand’s other signature bags are on sale at Shopbop.

$118 at Shopbop
Rebecca Minkoff Initial Single Stud Earring, B
Rebecca Minkoff Initial Single Stud Earring, B
$5 (was $18, now 72% off)

Calling all Beatrices, Bonnies, Bellas, and Brendas! This lil’ B stud is just $6.

$5 at Shopbop
Lisa Marie Fernandez Arden Flounce Bikini
Lisa Marie Fernandez Arden Flounce Bikini
$119 (was $395, now 70% off)

We are very tempted to buy this flouncy Lisa Marie Fernandez bikini for ourselves …

$119 at Shopbop
Swedish Hasbeens Irene Sandals in Cognac
Swedish Hasbeens Irene Sandals in Cognac
$146 (was $209, now 30% off)

Love the all-over cognac-ness of these Swedish Hasbeen clog sandals.

$146 at Swedish Hasbeens
Sweet Home Collection 6 Piece 1500 Thread Count Deep Pocket Queen Bed Sheet Set with 4 Pillow Cases
Sweet Home Collection 6 Piece 1500 Thread Count Deep Pocket Queen Bed Sheet Set with 4 Pillow Cases
$19 (was $33, now 42% off)

Today (Friday only), these 1500-thread-count sheets with nearly 9,000 reviews are a mere 20 bucks on Amazon. There are four pillowcases that come with them, too.

$19 at Amazon
