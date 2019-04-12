friday sales

41 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Adidas to Laura Mercier

We dug up a bunch of on-sale stuff to get you excited for spring, including sandals, lightweight jackets, knee-baring dresses, as well as a few Mother’s Day gift ideas, because, well, it’s coming.

Rodin Olio Lusso Face Oil Geranium & Orange Blossom
$102 (was $170, now 40% off)

Could it be?! More Rodin Olio Lusso face oil on sale? The culty rejuvenating face oil is on sale in a lovely geranium and orange blossom blend that’s ideal for oily skin.

Rodin Olio Lusso Face Oil Lavender
$102 (was $170, now 40% off)

As well as in a “sensual” lavender that works for all skin types.

Sanctuary Girl On Fire Floral Print Wrap Dress
$111 (was $139, now 20% off)

A little floral (and machine-washable!) number from Sanctuary.

Hotel Collection Colonnade 72” x 72” Shower Curtain
$48 (was $120, now 60% off)

A pretty blue-and-white-striped shower curtain to give the bathroom a little pep in its step.

Mikasa Silk Floral Pink Bowl
$6 (was $15, now 60% off)

This lovely $6 bowl from Mikasa would be great to serve your guests nuts or a coupla’ kumquats.

Pendleton Chimayo Pillow
$78 (was $155, now 50% off)

A throw pillow for making your couch a little less fusty and a little more Southwest-y.

Coach Kailee Mule
$75 (was $150, now 50% off)

Kitten heels are no longer considered a faux pas.

Everlane Modern Wrap Sandal
$60 (was $98, now 39% off)

Just our weekly dip back into the Everlane Choose What You Pay sale, searching for things from last summer that are all of a sudden relevant again … like these wrap sandals.

Eloquii Mix Print Wrap Front Shirt Dress
$40 (was $110, now 64% off)

A baby blue delight from kicky plus-sized line Eloquii.

Eloquii Printed Wide Leg Culotte Pant
$37 (was $99, now 63% off)

Plus, some high-waisted party pants.

J. Crew Plaid Leather Slip Card Case
$10 (was $40, now 75% off)

This $10 J.Crew card case would make a nice little token of a gift for mom this Mother’s Day.

Michael Bastian Short Sleeve Striped Polo
$40 (was $98, now 59% off)

And grab this Michael Bastian polo for dad while you’re at it.

Novogratz Globe 21” 2-Light Matte Brass Table Lamp
$30 (was $50, now 40% off)

Walmart’s having a “home spring savings” event, which means that this desk lamp, which does not look like it’s from Walmart, is a mere 30 bucks.

Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Container Set, 18-piece, Clear
$20 (was $30, now 33% off)

And now’s as good a time as ever to get your food storage situation in order with this 18-piece set from Rubbermaid.

Sunbeam 3-Tier Wooden Shoe Rack
$14 (was $22, now 36% off)

Get your shoes in order, too.

Lululemon Scenic Route Tight
$79 (was $118, now 33% off)

You can carry your keys, your phone, and practically your firstborn around with you in these pocket-happy leggings from Lululemon.

Patagonia Woolyester Fleece Jacket
$72 (was $155, now 54% off)

Over at Backcountry, a whole slew of Patagonia is on sale, like this cozy, fuzzy zip-up fleece.

Patagonia Silent Down Jacket - Women’s
$187 (was $249, now 25% off)

And this Silent Down jacket, which we saw a lot of this past winter.

Patagonia Silent Down Insulated Jacket - Men’s
$181 (was $279, now 35% off)

And some Silent Down for the fellows.

Patagonia Retro-X Fleece Jacket - Toddler Boys
$59 (was $79, now 25% off)

Meanwhile, around these parts, any little guy or gal worth the Uppababy she’s riding in owns this nubby Patagonia fleece jacket.

Laura Mercier Luster Eyeshadow Color - Gold Dust
$9 (was $25, now 64% off)

Right now, you can get this Laura Mercier “gold dust” eye shadow for the same price as some eye shadow from Rite Aid. (Note: there’s still a lot of super-on-sale Nars available at Nordstrom Rack as well.)

Dickies High-Rise Carpenter Short
$29 (was $39, now 26% off)

Some high-waisted (and butt-flattering) carpenter shorts from Dickies.

adidas Originals By Ji Won Choi 3-Stripes Long Sleeve Bodysuit
$40 (was $80, now 50% off)

It’s a little bit Nadia Comaneci circa 1976, but this Adidas bodysuit is pretty cool.

adidas 3-Stripes Ringer Tee
$26 (was $35, now 26% off)

An adidas ringer tee in a very on-trend light purple.

Wrangler Heritage Denim Zip Jacket
$70 (was $128, now 45% off)

A truly excellent ’70s-y denim jacket from Wrangler.

MOTHER The Pitter Patter Raincoat
$170 (was $300, now 43% off)

This semi-sheer raincoat from Mother will make you actually hope for rain so you can wear it.

TOCCA BeautyTuscany Hand Cream
$12 (was $20, now 40% off)

This “Tuscany” hand cream from Tocca has “nice-smelling Mother’s Day gift” written all over it.

WacoalFlawless Comfort Hi-Cut Brief
$9 (was $15, now 40% off)

A few skivvies from Saks. First up, this supposedly extremely comfortable high-waisted underwear from Wacoal.

Cosabella Stripe Bralette
$22 (was $55, now 60% off)

And a sweet, scalloped bralette from Cosabella.

ChildrenChic Classic Mary Jane
$39 (was $98, now 60% off)

If your little lady needs some party shoes.

Fiona Walker England Marlin Mount
$88 (was $176, now 50% off)

A wall-mountable stuffed marlin for the kids’ room from U.K. designer Fiona Walker.

Haight River Sore-Print Triangle Bikini
$64 (was $216, now 70% off)

This is a very good price for a striped bikini from Brazilian bathing-suit line Haight. (Plus, if it’s your first order on Matches, you can get an extra 15 percent off.)

Marysia Nassau Reversible Tie-Back Swimsuit
$110 (was $367, now 70% off)

It’s hard to see here, but this cream-colored Marysia one-piece (with a tie back) is adorned with light beige stripes.

& Other Stories Gingham Pouch
$12 (was $39, now 69% off)

Just the sweetest pink and green gingham pouch there ever was.

Madewell Emmett Crop Wide Leg Pants, Americana Red
$53 (was $88, now 40% off)

In our scramble to find the best things at Nordstrom’s spring sale yesterday, we missed these Madewell Emmett wide-leg pants in “Americana Red.”

Topo Designs Canvas & Leather Daypack
$113 (was $168, now 33% off)

And this colorful Topo Designs backpack.

Tuft & Needle Full Mattress
$396 (was $495, now 20% off)

Just a friendly reminder that Tuft & Needle mattresses are still on sale at Amazon.

WonderSleep Premium Adjustable Loft Shredded Memory Foam Queen Pillows
$40 (was $80, now 50% off)

And for today (Friday) only, some of the best-reviewed hypoallergenic pillows on Amazon are on sale, too.

Now House by Jonathan Adler Vally Nesting Side Tables Set of 2, Mint and Blue
$144 (was $188, now 23% off)

Also, as part of a spring furniture event, there are some goodies from Jonathan Adler’s Amazon line on sale, like this fabulous glass-topped side-table duo.

Now House by Jonathan Adler Elemental Side Table, Pink
$114 (was $158, now 28% off)

This pale pink side table would make a nice nightstand.

NuLOOM CLWA03A Handmade Vania Chevron Jute Rug, 4’ x 6’
$57 (was $109, now 48% off)

And while this chevron jute rug is not from Jonathan Adler, it’s very elegant and does not look like it costs $57.

