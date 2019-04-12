41 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Adidas to Laura Mercier

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.
We dug up a bunch of on-sale stuff to get you excited for spring, including sandals, lightweight jackets, knee-baring dresses, as well as a few Mother’s Day gift ideas, because, well, it’s coming.
Could it be?! More Rodin Olio Lusso face oil on sale? The culty rejuvenating face oil is on sale in a lovely geranium and orange blossom blend that’s ideal for oily skin.
A pretty blue-and-white-striped shower curtain to give the bathroom a little pep in its step.
A throw pillow for making your couch a little less fusty and a little more Southwest-y.
Kitten heels are no longer considered a faux pas.
Just our weekly dip back into the Everlane Choose What You Pay sale, searching for things from last summer that are all of a sudden relevant again … like these wrap sandals.
This $10 J.Crew card case would make a nice little token of a gift for mom this Mother’s Day.
And grab this Michael Bastian polo for dad while you’re at it.
Walmart’s having a “home spring savings” event, which means that this desk lamp, which does not look like it’s from Walmart, is a mere 30 bucks.
And now’s as good a time as ever to get your food storage situation in order with this 18-piece set from Rubbermaid.
You can carry your keys, your phone, and practically your firstborn around with you in these pocket-happy leggings from Lululemon.
Over at Backcountry, a whole slew of Patagonia is on sale, like this cozy, fuzzy zip-up fleece.
Right now, you can get this Laura Mercier “gold dust” eye shadow for the same price as some eye shadow from Rite Aid. (Note: there’s still a lot of super-on-sale Nars available at Nordstrom Rack as well.)
This semi-sheer raincoat from Mother will make you actually hope for rain so you can wear it.
This “Tuscany” hand cream from Tocca has “nice-smelling Mother’s Day gift” written all over it.
A few skivvies from Saks. First up, this supposedly extremely comfortable high-waisted underwear from Wacoal.
A wall-mountable stuffed marlin for the kids’ room from U.K. designer Fiona Walker.
In our scramble to find the best things at Nordstrom’s spring sale yesterday, we missed these Madewell Emmett wide-leg pants in “Americana Red.”
Just a friendly reminder that Tuft & Needle mattresses are still on sale at Amazon.
And for today (Friday) only, some of the best-reviewed hypoallergenic pillows on Amazon are on sale, too.
Also, as part of a spring furniture event, there are some goodies from Jonathan Adler’s Amazon line on sale, like this fabulous glass-topped side-table duo.
This pale pink side table would make a nice nightstand.
