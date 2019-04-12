41 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Adidas to Laura Mercier

Photo: Courtesy of the retailers.

We dug up a bunch of on-sale stuff to get you excited for spring, including sandals, lightweight jackets, knee-baring dresses, as well as a few Mother’s Day gift ideas, because, well, it’s coming.

Rodin Olio Lusso Face Oil Geranium & Orange Blossom $102 (was $170, now 40% off) Could it be?! More Rodin Olio Lusso face oil on sale? The culty rejuvenating face oil is on sale in a lovely geranium and orange blossom blend that’s ideal for oily skin. $102 at Credo Buy

Rodin Olio Lusso Face Oil Lavender $102 (was $170, now 40% off) As well as in a “sensual” lavender that works for all skin types. $102 at Credo Buy

Sanctuary Girl On Fire Floral Print Wrap Dress $111 (was $139, now 20% off) A little floral (and machine-washable!) number from Sanctuary. $111 at Macy’s Buy

Hotel Collection Colonnade 72” x 72” Shower Curtain $48 (was $120, now 60% off) A pretty blue-and-white-striped shower curtain to give the bathroom a little pep in its step. $48 at Macy’s Buy

Mikasa Silk Floral Pink Bowl $6 (was $15, now 60% off) This lovely $6 bowl from Mikasa would be great to serve your guests nuts or a coupla’ kumquats. $6 at Macy’s Buy

Pendleton Chimayo Pillow $78 (was $155, now 50% off) A throw pillow for making your couch a little less fusty and a little more Southwest-y. $78 at Macy’s Buy with code: HOUR48

Everlane Modern Wrap Sandal $60 (was $98, now 39% off) Just our weekly dip back into the Everlane Choose What You Pay sale, searching for things from last summer that are all of a sudden relevant again … like these wrap sandals. $60 at Everlane Buy

Eloquii Mix Print Wrap Front Shirt Dress $40 (was $110, now 64% off) A baby blue delight from kicky plus-sized line Eloquii. $40 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Container Set, 18-piece, Clear $20 (was $30, now 33% off) And now’s as good a time as ever to get your food storage situation in order with this 18-piece set from Rubbermaid. $20 at Walmart Buy

Lululemon Scenic Route Tight $79 (was $118, now 33% off) You can carry your keys, your phone, and practically your firstborn around with you in these pocket-happy leggings from Lululemon. $79 at Lululemon Buy

Patagonia Woolyester Fleece Jacket $72 (was $155, now 54% off) Over at Backcountry, a whole slew of Patagonia is on sale, like this cozy, fuzzy zip-up fleece. $72 at Backcountry Buy

Patagonia Silent Down Jacket - Women’s $187 (was $249, now 25% off) And this Silent Down jacket, which we saw a lot of this past winter. $187 at Backcountry Buy

Patagonia Silent Down Insulated Jacket - Men’s $181 (was $279, now 35% off) And some Silent Down for the fellows. $181 at Backcountry Buy

Patagonia Retro-X Fleece Jacket - Toddler Boys $59 (was $79, now 25% off) Meanwhile, around these parts, any little guy or gal worth the Uppababy she’s riding in owns this nubby Patagonia fleece jacket. $59 at Backcountry Buy

Laura Mercier Luster Eyeshadow Color - Gold Dust $9 (was $25, now 64% off) Right now, you can get this Laura Mercier “gold dust” eye shadow for the same price as some eye shadow from Rite Aid. (Note: there’s still a lot of super-on-sale Nars available at Nordstrom Rack as well.) $9 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

adidas Originals By Ji Won Choi 3-Stripes Long Sleeve Bodysuit $40 (was $80, now 50% off) It’s a little bit Nadia Comaneci circa 1976, but this Adidas bodysuit is pretty cool. $40 at Urban Outfitters Buy

adidas 3-Stripes Ringer Tee $26 (was $35, now 26% off) An adidas ringer tee in a very on-trend light purple. $26 at Urban Outfitters Buy

Wrangler Heritage Denim Zip Jacket $70 (was $128, now 45% off) A truly excellent ’70s-y denim jacket from Wrangler. $70 at Anthropologie Buy

MOTHER The Pitter Patter Raincoat $170 (was $300, now 43% off) This semi-sheer raincoat from Mother will make you actually hope for rain so you can wear it. $170 at Anthropologie Buy

ChildrenChic Classic Mary Jane $39 (was $98, now 60% off) If your little lady needs some party shoes. $39 at The Tot Buy

Haight River Sore-Print Triangle Bikini $64 (was $216, now 70% off) This is a very good price for a striped bikini from Brazilian bathing-suit line Haight. (Plus, if it’s your first order on Matches, you can get an extra 15 percent off.) $64 at Matches Fashion Buy

Marysia Nassau Reversible Tie-Back Swimsuit $110 (was $367, now 70% off) It’s hard to see here, but this cream-colored Marysia one-piece (with a tie back) is adorned with light beige stripes. $110 at Matches Fashion Buy

& Other Stories Gingham Pouch $12 (was $39, now 69% off) Just the sweetest pink and green gingham pouch there ever was. $12 at & Other Stories Buy

Madewell Emmett Crop Wide Leg Pants, Americana Red $53 (was $88, now 40% off) In our scramble to find the best things at Nordstrom’s spring sale yesterday, we missed these Madewell Emmett wide-leg pants in “Americana Red.” $53 at Nordstrom Buy

Topo Designs Canvas & Leather Daypack $113 (was $168, now 33% off) And this colorful Topo Designs backpack. $113 at Nordstrom Buy

Now House by Jonathan Adler Vally Nesting Side Tables Set of 2, Mint and Blue $144 (was $188, now 23% off) Also, as part of a spring furniture event, there are some goodies from Jonathan Adler’s Amazon line on sale, like this fabulous glass-topped side-table duo. $144 at Amazon Buy

Now House by Jonathan Adler Elemental Side Table, Pink $114 (was $158, now 28% off) This pale pink side table would make a nice nightstand. $114 at Amazon Buy

NuLOOM CLWA03A Handmade Vania Chevron Jute Rug, 4’ x 6’ $57 (was $109, now 48% off) And while this chevron jute rug is not from Jonathan Adler, it’s very elegant and does not look like it costs $57. $57 at Amazon Buy

