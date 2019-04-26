34 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From New Balance to Coach

Photo: Courtesy of the retailers.

A lot of summery sales this week: we dug up deals on everything from watermelon earrings to ice buckets to sunglasses to miniskirts to swim trunks to tricycles.

ban.do Block Party Ice Bucket $24 (was $34, now 29% off) It’s outdoor party season time (almost), and an ice bucket is a surprisingly useful thing to have (that you wouldn’t probably want to spend more than $24 on, to be honest). $24 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

Alber Elbaz x Lesportsac Violet Backpack $77 (was $110, now 30% off) (Former Lanvin creative director) Alber Elbaz’s collaboration with LeSportsac features lots of kisses; from anyone else would seem a little too too, but from him feels just right. $77 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

New Balance 574 Sport Suede Mesh Sneakers $71 (was $89, now 20% off) These right here are some 2019 New Balances if we’ve ever seen some. $71 at La Garconne Buy

Current/Elliott Ultra High Waist Cropped High-Rise Skinny Jeans $99 (was $198, now 50% off) They’d look pretty fabulous with these high-waisted pink cropped jeans from Current/Elliott. $99 at The Outnet Buy

Castaner Blaudell 6 Wedge Espadrilles $104 (was $130, now 20% off) So too would these espadrille wedge sandals from Castaner. $104 at La Garconne Buy

Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow - Duo Chrome Shades - Sea Siren $5 (was $24, now 79% off) This liquid eye shadow is for those looking to pull off that ’90s rave unicorn mermaid look. $5 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

Pendleton Canopy Canvas Super Tote $70 (was $100, now 30% off) This Pendleton tote (made from cotton canvas with matte PVC coating) would make an excellent weekender or a diaper bag. $70 at Zappos Buy

Susan Alexandra Watermelon Earrings $81 (was $115, now 30% off) Some summer-y watermelon earrings from Susan Alexandra (who, incidentally, we wrote about earlier this week as she just released a Champion collab at Urban Outfitters). $81 at Shopbop Buy

Gorjana Irina Statement Hoop Earrings $16 (was $65, now 75% off) For something a little more work-appropriate. $16 at Shopbop Buy

Eberjey Noor Cuff Robe $33 (was $111, now 70% off) Mom doesn’t have to know that this Eberjey robe was 70 percent off. $33 at Shopbop Buy

Illesteva Lisbon Sunglasses $72 (was $240, now 70% off) This is a very good price for Illesteva. $72 at Shopbop Buy

Photo: 18-12-12 katedemianova AM1 B6 corypeterson W re:named Mariah Polka Dot Skirt $19 (was $62, now 69% off) Wear them with your new $19 polka-dotted skirt. $19 at Shopbop Buy

Marni Small Keychain Bag in Astral Blue $286 (was $357, now 20% off) This Marni keychain pouch is totally ridiculous but also deeply amazing. $286 at Need Supply Buy

Commando Stretch-Jersey Soft-Cup Triangle Bra $30 (was $64, now 53% off) This comfy, stretchy bra comes courtesy of one of our favorite underthings lines, Commando. (There’s a bunch of Commando on sale at the Outnet for those interested in perusing.) $30 at The Outnet Buy

Smythson Panama Smooth and Textured-Leather Coin Purse $97 (was $195, now 50% off) A sweet little heart-shaped change purse (but in black, which is a little — just a little — punk) from Smythson. $97 at The Outnet Buy

Ten Days of Tocca Ten-Piece Holiday Gift Set $30 (was $50, now 40% off) Another gift for your mom that she doesn’t need to know all the nitty-gritty details about: This, a holiday gift set from Tocca, features ten travel-size goodies including hand creams, rollerball perfumes, and various mists. $30 at Dermstore Buy

Sahil Kochhar Sahara Floral Dress $150 (was $320, now 53% off) If there are any spring or summer weddings on the horizon … and like everything in the Anthro sale bin, it’s an extra 25 percent off, which is applied at checkout. $150 at Anthropologie Buy

Jeffrey Campbell Purdy Brown Heels $75 (was $125, now 40% off) There is something just so pleasing about white-on-brown polka dots. $75 at Anthropologie Buy

Lucky Brand Sakura Full/Queen Comforter Set $136 (was $285, now 52% off) Truly no offense to Lucky Brand, but this Sakura comforter set does not look like it’s from Lucky Brand. $136 at Macy’s Buy

Free People Don’t Get Me Wrong Cotton Denim Skirt $24 (was $68, now 65% off) It’s the big patch pockets that drew us to this black denim miniskirt. (And the fact that it’s 65 percent off.) $24 at Macy’s Buy

Free People Cotton Eisenhower Denim Jacket $35 (was $98, now 64% off) A Bill Cunningham blue denim jacket, that’s also available in ivory and terra-cotta. $35 at Macy’s Buy

Coach Metallic Belt Bag in Pebble Leather $77 (was $195, now 61% off) You can’t see it in this photo, but this Coach bag is actually a belt bag, a.k.a. a Fashion Fanny Pack. $77 at Macy’s Buy

Coach Devin Leather Shooties $97 (was $195, now 50% off) Speaking of ridiculous names, these are called Coach “Shooties.” They actually are quite practical for spring. $97 at Macy’s Buy

Solid & Striped The Longboard Black Tech Trunks $59 (was $98, now 40% off) Just a very nice, understated pair of navy swim trunks from Solid & Striped. $59 at East Dane Buy

Native Shoes Zurich Vegan Sandal $35 (was $50, now 30% off) These extremely comfortable-looking Native sandals have (dare we say) a touch of Marni about them. $35 at Nordstrom Buy

Madewell x The New Denim Project Patchwork Cocoon Coat $120 (was $178, now 33% off) This patchwork coat from Madewell is a collaboration with the New Denim Project. $120 at Nordstrom Buy

Madewell Tapered Pants, Golden Pecan $70 (was $85, now 18% off) Very into the “golden pecan” shade of these tapered Madewell pants, as well as the white stitching. $70 at Nordstrom Buy

