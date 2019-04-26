34 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From New Balance to Coach

Photo: Courtesy of the retailers.
A lot of summery sales this week: we dug up deals on everything from watermelon earrings to ice buckets to sunglasses to miniskirts to swim trunks to tricycles.
ban.do Block Party Ice Bucket
It’s outdoor party season time (almost), and an ice bucket is a surprisingly useful thing to have (that you wouldn’t probably want to spend more than $24 on, to be honest).
Alber Elbaz x Lesportsac Violet Backpack
(Former Lanvin creative director) Alber Elbaz’s collaboration with LeSportsac features lots of kisses; from anyone else would seem a little too too, but from him feels just right.
Jonathan Adler Vodka Pop Candle
For the mom who appreciates a stiff drink: This vodka-scented candle from Jonathan Adler will give her a chuckle.
New Balance 574 Sport Suede Mesh Sneakers
These right here are some 2019 New Balances if we’ve ever seen some.
Current/Elliott Ultra High Waist Cropped High-Rise Skinny Jeans
They’d look pretty fabulous with these high-waisted pink cropped jeans from Current/Elliott.
Castaner Blaudell 6 Wedge Espadrilles
So too would these espadrille wedge sandals from Castaner.
Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow - Duo Chrome Shades - Sea Siren
This liquid eye shadow is for those looking to pull off that ’90s rave unicorn mermaid look.
Pendleton Sculpted Jacquard Spa Towel
Pendleton Canopy Canvas Super Tote
This Pendleton tote (made from cotton canvas with matte PVC coating) would make an excellent
weekender or a diaper bag.
Susan Alexandra Watermelon Earrings
Some summer-y watermelon earrings from Susan Alexandra (who, incidentally, we wrote about
earlier this week as she just released a Champion collab at Urban Outfitters).
Gorjana Irina Statement Hoop Earrings
For something a little more work-appropriate.
Eberjey Noor Cuff Robe
Mom doesn’t have to know that this Eberjey
robe was 70 percent off.
Illesteva Lisbon Sunglasses
This is a very good price for Illesteva.
Photo: 18-12-12 katedemianova AM1 B6 corypeterson W
re:named Mariah Polka Dot Skirt
Wear them with your new $19 polka-dotted skirt.
Marni Small Keychain Bag in Astral Blue
This Marni keychain pouch is totally ridiculous but also deeply amazing.
Commando Stretch-Jersey Soft-Cup Triangle Bra
This comfy, stretchy bra comes courtesy of one of our favorite underthings lines,
Commando. (There’s a bunch of Commando on sale at the Outnet for those interested in perusing.)
Smythson Panama Smooth and Textured-Leather Coin Purse
A sweet little heart-shaped change purse (but in black, which is a little — just a little —
punk) from Smythson.
3.1 Phillip Lim Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Not your regular ol’ ringer tee, from 3.1. Phillip Lim.
Ten Days of Tocca Ten-Piece Holiday Gift Set
Another
gift for your mom that she doesn’t need to know all the nitty-gritty details about: This, a holiday gift set from Tocca, features ten travel-size goodies including hand creams, rollerball perfumes, and various mists.
Sahil Kochhar Sahara Floral Dress
If there are any spring or summer weddings on the horizon … and like everything in the Anthro sale bin, it’s an extra 25 percent off, which is applied at checkout.
Jeffrey Campbell Purdy Brown Heels
There is something just so pleasing about white-on-brown polka dots.
Lucky Brand Sakura Full/Queen Comforter Set
Truly no offense to Lucky Brand, but this Sakura
comforter set does not look like it’s from Lucky Brand.
Free People Don’t Get Me Wrong Cotton Denim Skirt
It’s the big patch pockets that drew us to this black denim miniskirt. (And the fact that it’s 65 percent off.)
Free People Cotton Eisenhower Denim Jacket
A Bill Cunningham blue denim jacket, that’s also available in ivory and terra-cotta.
Coach Metallic Belt Bag in Pebble Leather
You can’t see it in this photo, but this Coach bag is actually a belt bag, a.k.a. a Fashion Fanny Pack.
Coach Devin Leather Shooties
Speaking of ridiculous names, these are called Coach “Shooties.” They actually are quite practical for spring.
Solid & Striped The Longboard Black Tech Trunks
Just a very nice, understated pair of navy swim trunks from Solid & Striped.
Veja V-12 Leather Sneakers
Also understated: This pair of men’s Veja sneaks.
Shedrain WindPro Auto Open & Close Umbrella
Native Shoes Zurich Vegan Sandal
These extremely comfortable-looking Native sandals have (dare we say) a touch of Marni about them.
Madewell x The New Denim Project Patchwork Cocoon Coat
This patchwork coat from Madewell is a collaboration with the New Denim Project.
Madewell Tapered Pants, Golden Pecan
Very into the “golden pecan” shade of these tapered Madewell pants, as well as the white stitching.
Radio Flyer, Classic Red Dual Deck Tricycle
What a classy-ass tricycle.
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine with Aeroccino Milk Frother
Popping this in here at the end, because the Nespresso Vertuoplus is on sale today (Friday) only. It’s available in
other colors, but we love the white.
