Sam Neill. Photo: @TwoPaddocks/Twitter

Imagine for a moment you live the life of Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill. What is the life of Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill? Well, that’s a good question. I must admit that I’m not sure, actually, of the particulars of Sam Neill’s life day-to-day, however I do know a few things.

I know Sam Neill has some sort of farmland situation going on in New Zealand, and that, there, he has a pet duck named Charlie. I know that Sam Neill was in Jurassic Park, which is a nice accomplishment to rest on — a good movie and quite scary. I know that Sam Neill does a “stretching routine” with a pig on some mornings, and that he has documented it on social media to our delight. I know Sam Neill’s duck, whom I believe is Charlie though they could just look alike, understands everything he says.

How do I know this? Well, I’ve seen a video:

When a duck understands everything you say. pic.twitter.com/UWRiEPth6a — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) April 15, 2019

“You’re such a pretty duck, you are,” he tells the duck, accurately. The duck understands. “Don’t let anyone else tell you anything different.” (The duck won’t; the duck understands.) He asks the duck what the duck has been doing. “Been swimming in a pond? Hangin’ around? Talking to the wild ducks? Laid any eggs?” The duck understands.

Imagine for a moment you could talk to a duck. As you sit with the duck on a serene pond, you are not reaching for the future. You are not thinking of the past. You are safe in the moment, with the duck, and the duck understands everything you say.

What do you say?

