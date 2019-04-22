Sarah Sanders Lies About Reporter Who Called for Her to Be Fired for Lying

Sara Sanders on Fox News. Photo: Fox News

Last Friday, reporter April Ryan called for White House press secretary Sarah Sanders to be fired. Appearing on CNN, Ryan was asked about the Mueller report revelation that Sanders lied when she said “countless” FBI agents contacted her to support President Trump’s firing of James Comey.

“Not only does she not have credibility, she lied,” Ryan said of Sanders, who had already lied about her lie. “She should be let go. She should be fired, end of story. When there is a lack of credibility there, you have to start and start lopping the heads off.”

On Fox & Friends Monday morning, Sanders was asked about Ryan’s comments. Naturally, she lied.

“I have had reporters say a lot of things about me. They’ve said I should be choked. They’ve said I should deserve a lifetime of harassment,” Sanders said. “I certainly never had anybody say I should be decapitated — this takes us to a new low even for the liberal media. I think it just once again proves why this journalist isn’t taken seriously.”

Sanders claims to understand April Ryan's comments that she should be fired as a threat of "decapitation" pic.twitter.com/9eJBykW0wR — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) April 22, 2019

Of course, the press secretary, who works for one of the most inarticulate men in America, is purposefully mischaracterizing a figure of speech. But that’s no surprise coming from Sanders, who has an long-standing awkward relationship with both Ryan and the truth.