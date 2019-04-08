Hmm, Did Serena Williams Reveal Info About the Royal Baby?

Meghan Markle, Serena Williams. Photo: Getty Images

Meghan Markle is due to give birth to her first royal baby with Prince Harry any day now — and everyone is scrambling for as much info as they can get. Where’s she giving birth? Unknown! Which doctors will be delivering her baby? Apparently not men! What will the baby be named? We have some thoughts! And finally, what’s the sex of the baby?

For the last of these, everyone seems to be looking to an interview Serena Williams recently gave to E! News, wherein she may or may not have inadvertently divulged the sex of a baby that may or may not be Meghan’s forthcoming child.

Serena, one of the greatest athletes of all time, was asked specifically about how she thinks Meghan, her longtime friend, will be as a mother. She offered a short but sweet reply to E! News: “She’ll be the best mom, for sure.” But when asked whether she had any advice for new moms, Serena brought up an unnamed pregnant friend:

“Accept mistakes and don’t expect to be perfect. We put so much pressure on ourselves. My friend is pregnant and she’s like, ‘Oh, my kid’s going to do this.’ And I just looked at her and I was like, ‘No, she’s not.’”

Williams continued, “I’m like, ‘No, you’re not.’ She started laughing, and was like, ‘Well I need to talk to you about tips.’”

Some people have taken Serena’s “No, she’s not” — and subsequent immediate flip to “No, you’re not” — to be a reference to the sex of her pregnant friend’s baby — a girl! — and then an overcorrection to backtrack from what she said. They also assume that the pregnant friend she is referring to is Meghan, who is her both friend and pregnant, it’s true.

But what if Serena’s “she’s” reference was merely a slip because Serena has a daughter herself? What if she accidentally said “she” because the friend she was talking about is a “she”? Or what if Serena is referring to a different pregnant friend, as we assume Serena has many friends and there are 250 babies born per minute in the world, so chances are she has more than one pregnant friend?

Such a royal mystery.

