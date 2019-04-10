Baby Blue Is a Trend for the Nostalgic

When I’m spiraling down a black hole of adulthood-flavored stress, I don’t meditate or count my breaths. I simply visualize TRL, conjuring up the vision of Carson, Hilarie, La La, and Quddus as they hovered over Times Square from roughly 1998–2003. If I squint hard enough, I can see the aura that hovered over my formative years: a calming-yet-cheerful, pastel-yet-poppy shade of baby blue.
Two of the outfits Christina Aguilera wears in the “Come on Over” music video were baby blue. So was the crop top Britney Spears wore at the 1999 edition of Zootopia. The majority of Baby Spice’s dresses were that color, as were AJ McLean’s glasses. Baby blue figured prominently in Destiny’s Child’s European “No, No, No” single cover and was the best part of their blue camo moment. Justin Timberlake wore matchy-matchy baby blue bucket-hat outfits and owned a FUBU jersey that he wore for *NSYNC’s many athlete-cosplay performances.
Baby blue also tinted the other bastion of late ’90s/early-aughts pop culture, the Disney Channel. It was the color of the best Cheetah Girl sweatsuit; the color scheme Lizzie McGuire chose for her Teen Attitude magazine diva model moment, and the shade of Brandy’s live-action Cinderella dress. It was the preferred color for those fitted tees that had weird things like “ANGEL,” “ATTITUDE,” or “BABY” bedazzled across the front, and Roxy board-shorts worn with zero irony even though
you I lived 198 miles inland from the Pacific Ocean.
And now it’s back. These days, it’s bubble hems at Simone Rocha, fringe chainmail armor at Gucci, feathery ruffles at Marc Jacobs, and half of the Victorian dresses at Erdem. It’s woven through Staud’s entire Instagram grid. But baby blue remains adolescent, airy, and care-free. Baby blue likes flipping through dELiA*s catalogues, crafting away messages, and voting for music videos with landline phones. It never takes itself too seriously and has enough free time ~*~*tO TypE eNtiRe SeNTenCes lIkE ThiS.*~*~ Baby blue forever lives in a simpler era.
Here are 14 baby blue things to take you there.
The Purest Form of Nostalgia
Paging Liv Tyler.
Available in sizes XS–L.
If Your Workout Playlist Is Nothing But Girl Bands
Spice up your atheleisure wardrobe.
Available in sizes XS–L.
If You Still Love Clout Goggles
The shape says “Kurt Cobain” but the color says “Limited Too.”
If You’re Nostalgic, But Professional
If You Really Need Another Pair of Hoops
If You’re Into the Suiting Trend
If You’re Going to the Beach
If You Always Look for the French Girl Approach
Pairs well with wicker baskets, fields of lavender, and a glass of good wine.
Available in sizes 0–10.
If You Love Denim
If You Want Baby Blue Everything
If You Need New Sandals
For the Beach Babe
The Going-Out Pouch
The Investment Piece
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.