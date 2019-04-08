Tangerine Is a Trend for the Bold

In a song called “Tangerine” on the 1970 album Led Zeppelin III, Robert Plant sang, “Tangerine, tangerine, living reflection from a dream.” Before performing the song live he’d explain it was about “love at its most innocent stages,” but art is (of course) open to the audience’s interpretation, and if you think about it, couldn’t Led Zeppelin’s “Tangerine” also be about … 2019 spring clothing trends? Huh. It’s an interesting thought.
Tangerine showed up on the spring runways at Jacquemus in the form of a bathing suit with a matching fringed beach bag big enough to smuggle a German Shepard onto the subway. It was at Acne in the form of leather and at Maryam Nassir Zadeh in the form of tights (worn with a dress in mint green – another big color for spring.) And it’s all over the high street stores.
The wearer of tangerine is likely very bold. The color broadcasts the warmth of spring and summer without any measure of delicacy. While it doesn’t have the unfussiness of “orange peel” (one of very many shades of orange, according to Wikipedia), nor the look out for me! call to action of “safety orange,” it meets them somewhere in between; a relaxed but funky mix. Tangerine says, “I’M HERE AND BUZZING WITH ENERGY.” It says, “I’m through hiding in winter’s gray, so you better DEAL WITH IT.” It says, “LOOK AT ME, BECAUSE I’M GOING TO BE DOING STUFF.”
One choses tangerine not only because it’s flattering (though it is) but because it allows one to stand out. It is one of my deepest desires to be a person like this. I’d love few things more than to be someone who wakes up and really gets dressed. Someone who chooses a piece deliberately from her wardrobe and wears it with confidence. Someone who buys something well-considered, and knows exactly how to wear it.
You don’t accidentally buy a piece of clothing that is tangerine colored, is what I’m saying. You buy it because you are tired of the dullness of winter and have emerged into spring replete with energy — a “living reflection from a dream,” as Robert Plant would say. Perhaps that song was about tangerine-colored clothing all along.
(Though probably not.)
Read on for 15 tangerine things to buy right now.
A Sporty Top
A Show-Stopping Orange Suit
If you work in fashion, this is job interview attire (shop the pants here).
Available in sizes 0–10.
A Cheerful Dress
Candy-Colored Jellies
A Bag with Zing
A Tangerine Turtleneck
Bright Lucite Earrings
Colorful hoops are the most fun jewelry trend.
A Body-Hugging Dress
A Jacket for April Showers
A Bright Pair of Pants
Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Last summer’s tiny sunglasses moment hasn’t ended yet.
A Satin Skirt
Tangerine Heels
A Ruffled Blouse
Billowy High-Waisted Pants
