Tangerine Is a Trend for the Bold

In a song called “Tangerine” on the 1970 album Led Zeppelin III, Robert Plant sang, “Tangerine, tangerine, living reflection from a dream.” Before performing the song live he’d explain it was about “love at its most innocent stages,” but art is (of course) open to the audience’s interpretation, and if you think about it, couldn’t Led Zeppelin’s “Tangerine” also be about … 2019 spring clothing trends? Huh. It’s an interesting thought.

Tangerine showed up on the spring runways at Jacquemus in the form of a bathing suit with a matching fringed beach bag big enough to smuggle a German Shepard onto the subway. It was at Acne in the form of leather and at Maryam Nassir Zadeh in the form of tights (worn with a dress in mint green – another big color for spring.) And it’s all over the high street stores.

The wearer of tangerine is likely very bold. The color broadcasts the warmth of spring and summer without any measure of delicacy. While it doesn’t have the unfussiness of “orange peel” (one of very many shades of orange, according to Wikipedia), nor the look out for me! call to action of “safety orange,” it meets them somewhere in between; a relaxed but funky mix. Tangerine says, “I’M HERE AND BUZZING WITH ENERGY.” It says, “I’m through hiding in winter’s gray, so you better DEAL WITH IT.” It says, “LOOK AT ME, BECAUSE I’M GOING TO BE DOING STUFF.”

One choses tangerine not only because it’s flattering (though it is) but because it allows one to stand out. It is one of my deepest desires to be a person like this. I’d love few things more than to be someone who wakes up and really gets dressed. Someone who chooses a piece deliberately from her wardrobe and wears it with confidence. Someone who buys something well-considered, and knows exactly how to wear it.

You don’t accidentally buy a piece of clothing that is tangerine colored, is what I’m saying. You buy it because you are tired of the dullness of winter and have emerged into spring replete with energy — a “living reflection from a dream,” as Robert Plant would say. Perhaps that song was about tangerine-colored clothing all along.

(Though probably not.)

Read on for 15 tangerine things to buy right now.

A Sporty Top

Topshop Polo Neck Sweater
Topshop Polo Neck Sweater

If your office is casual, wear this to work on the days when you want to feel especially alert and on top of things.
Available in sizes XS–L.

$55 at Nordstrom
Buy

A Show-Stopping Orange Suit

& Other Stories Oversize Double Breasted Blazer
& Other Stories Oversize Double Breasted Blazer

If you work in fashion, this is job interview attire (shop the pants here).
Available in sizes 0–10.

$129 at & Other Stories
Buy

A Cheerful Dress

Mara Hoffman Francesca dress
Mara Hoffman Francesca dress

Be a tall drink of orange juice at your next summer wedding.
Available in sizes XL–2X.

$595 at 11 Honore
Buy

Candy-Colored Jellies

Jeffrey Campbell Gelly sandals
Jeffrey Campbell Gelly sandals

If summer were a shoe.

$38 at Nordstrom
Buy

A Bag with Zing

Catzorange small circle bag
Catzorange small circle bag

Make any summer dress feel more fresh.

$200 at Net-a-Porter
Buy

A Tangerine Turtleneck

& Other Stories fitted long sleeve turtleneck
& Other Stories fitted long sleeve turtleneck

How to wear tangerine when it’s 40 degrees out.
Available in sizes 0–10.

$39 at & Other Stories
Buy

Bright Lucite Earrings

Alison Lou Medium Jelly Lucite and enamel hoop earrings
Alison Lou Medium Jelly Lucite and enamel hoop earrings

Colorful hoops are the most fun jewelry trend.

$145 at Net-a-Porter
Buy

A Body-Hugging Dress

Mara Hoffman Harlow Dress
Mara Hoffman Harlow Dress

It’ll look so good with a tan.
Available in sizes XL–2X.

$495 at 11 Honore
Buy

A Jacket for April Showers

Mansur Gavriel Coated Poplin Coat
Mansur Gavriel Coated Poplin Coat

Stand out on gray days.
Available in sizes 0–6.

$945 at Nordstrom
Buy

A Bright Pair of Pants

Eloquii cropped kick flare pants
Eloquii cropped kick flare pants

Take a cue from the photo above and style them with nude heels and a bold top.
Available in sizes 14–28.

$60 at Eloquii
Buy

Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Adam Selman x Les Specs Lolita 49mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
Adam Selman x Les Specs Lolita 49mm Cat Eye Sunglasses

Last summer’s tiny sunglasses moment hasn’t ended yet.

$119 at Nordstrom
Buy

A Satin Skirt

& Other Stories satin handkerchief skirt
& Other Stories satin handkerchief skirt

A punchy alternative to the ubiquitous leopard-print midi skirt.
Available in sizes 0–12.

$79 at & Other Stories
Buy

Tangerine Heels

Kalda Simone Sandals
Photo: 19-03-14 Accessories PM1 B1 dylanremis W
Kalda Simone Sandals

Yes, you might have owned something similar in the ’90s, but doesn’t it feel so fresh to wear right now?

$377 at Shopbop
Buy

A Ruffled Blouse

ASOS Curve long sleeve blouse
ASOS Curve long sleeve blouse

This is what tangerine looks like when it’s feeling romantic.
Available in sizes 12–28.

$45 at ASOS
Buy

Billowy High-Waisted Pants

Baja East Billow pants
Baja East Billow pants

The best part is that they look great with flat sandals, making them a comfortable way to make a big statement.
Available in sizes 14–24.

$695 at 11 Honore
Buy

Tangerine Is a Trend for the Bold