If You Love Neon, Get These Pumps

Photo: AUDREY AMELIE/Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Sometimes too much of a good thing can be a bad thing. But the neon trend is definitely an exception. Highlighter hues are so much fun to wear that they’ve showed up during multiple Fashion Weeks both on and off the runway. They’ve even cured people’s seasonal depression. And lucky for those of us who are still shaking off those winter blues, Stuart Weitzman released a Neon Capsule collection of their classic styles today.

The capsule includes the Anny pump, the Nudist sandal, the SW-612 sneaker, and the April belt bag in shades of neon pink, orange, and yellow. If you’re like every New Yorker who wears all black, it’s an unexpected finishing touch that’ll keep them guessing. The line is limited-edition so if you want it, act fast — they offered it as an Instagram exclusive yesterday to a great response so it’ll be sure to sell quickly on the site.

Scroll ahead to shop the entire capsule.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.