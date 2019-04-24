drops

DVF’s Granddaughter Is Now a Fashion Designer

Photo: Courtesy of Diane von Furstenberg

Today, Diane von Furstenberg’s granddaughter officially joined the family business with the release of TVF for DVF, a new capsule collection designed by 19-year-old Talita von Furstenberg. The 23-piece collection is full of flirty, floral pastel dresses.

Talita is a Georgetown University student who aspires to work in fashion and philanthropy. “I’ve looked up to my grandmother my whole life and she has successfully leveraged a fashion empire to help and inspire countless women,” Talita said in a statement. “I hope to follow in her same footsteps.”

Scroll to see some of our favorite pieces from the collection.

Lavender Chiffon Maxi Dress
Lavender Chiffon Maxi Dress
Willow Cropped Chiffon Top
Willow Cropped Chiffon Top
Lilac Chiffon Midi Skirt
Lilac Chiffon Midi Skirt
Buttercup Chiffon Smocked Midi Dress
Buttercup Chiffon Smocked Midi Dress
Tulip Ruffled Chiffon Mini Dress
Tulip Ruffled Chiffon Mini Dress
