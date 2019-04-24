DVF’s Granddaughter Is Now a Fashion Designer

Photo: Courtesy of Diane von Furstenberg

Today, Diane von Furstenberg’s granddaughter officially joined the family business with the release of TVF for DVF, a new capsule collection designed by 19-year-old Talita von Furstenberg. The 23-piece collection is full of flirty, floral pastel dresses.

Talita is a Georgetown University student who aspires to work in fashion and philanthropy. “I’ve looked up to my grandmother my whole life and she has successfully leveraged a fashion empire to help and inspire countless women,” Talita said in a statement. “I hope to follow in her same footsteps.”

Scroll to see some of our favorite pieces from the collection.

