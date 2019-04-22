The Designer Whose Dresses Were a Fashion Week Hit

Rejina Pyo. Photo: Jordan Bourke

Whether it’s a mismatched collar or a dramatic sleeve, almost everything London-based designer Rejina Pyo creates has a detail (or two or three) that makes you go ooh! She’s often ahead of the curve — her modern take on the prairie dress was the standout street-style outfit during New York Fashion Week 2017. This season, she’s focusing on color and ’90s-inspired strappy sandals. We spoke with Pyo about her love for travel, her favorite boots, and the perks of having a chef in her family.

How do you thank someone for a gift?

A warm hug if in person, otherwise a handwritten note. I think there is something special about receiving post.

What’s a good book on your coffee table right now?

The Life and Work of Lucie Rie.

Last show you binge-watched?

Patrick Melrose.

What are three photos that describe your style and why?

Photo: Tonje Thilesen

1) This was taken at an event we did in NYC at the Maryam Nassir Zadeh store showcasing my spring/summer 2017 collection. I co-hosted it with my talented friends Kate Foley & Maryam.

Photo: Rejina Pyo

2) At my mother-in-law’s house in Ireland. She is a great interior designer and I always love spending time in this room she designed in their family home. We are doing our house up at the moment and I learned so much from her and can’t wait to move into our first home.

Photo: Jordan Bourke

3) Taken by my husband, Jordan Bourke, at Soho House Istanbul. He is a chef and food writer, so his heart belongs anywhere that has amazing food and culture. We love to travel and are fortunate enough to do so for work as well as pleasure.

﻿What’s your dream vacation?

I would love to travel through India exploring the food, culture, and many textiles.

What’s your favorite…

Museum/gallery?

Gagosian London.

Shoes you wear most often?

Over the winter I wore our Annie snakeskin boots a lot, but at the studio I’m usually in my trainers.

﻿Pajamas?

Arket organic cotton PJs.

Candle?

Le Labo’s giant Santal 25 Concrete Candle.

Scent?

Memo Irish Leather.

Restaurant?

Luca in Clerkenwell or Palomar in Soho.

Socks?

Hansel from Basel.

T-shirt?

Rejina Pyo Sabrina T-shirt!

Place in your studio/office/home?

Our first pop-up shop in London this past winter. It has been a long-time ambition to create a physical space for our customer to experience the world of Rejina Pyo, as if stepping into my home. We incorporated hand-picked furniture, artwork ceramics, and books that sat alongside the designs. It was a wonderful expression of my style.

Photo: Rejina Pyo

