The Designer Who’s Turned the Fleece Into a Status Item

Sandy Liang. Photo: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Courtesy of Sandy Liang

Sandy Liang describes her personal style as “happy and comfy,” but she’s not talking about wearing sweatpants — her version of comfy involves glittery floor-length skirts and colorful faux-fur jackets. She does, however, love a good fleece jacket; in fact, she’s known for outfitting countless fashion girls in her sweatshirts, which come in colors like pink and mint, and are embellished with vinyl and neon accents. They’re about as far as you can get from the finance-bro vest (rest in peace). We spoke with her about things that make her heart happy: Ina Garten, shearling shoes, and How to Train Your Dragon.

How do you thank someone for a gift? I would love to be that person who does the beautiful handwritten notes, but the truth is I call/text/hug. A lot of heart emojis! I also love thinking of what to gift back to them.

What would you never wear?

Anything tight if I’m feeling bloated.

What’s your dream vacation?

A long weekend in Maine. I love a long drive listening to a podcast with my dog, boyfriend, and snacks in the car.

What’s a good book on your coffee table right now?

The last time I was in Japan I got a book that highlights all the food from Studio Ghibli’s films. So many good feelings when looking through that book.

What are three photos that define your personal style?

Photo: Courtesy of Sandy Liang

Last show you binge-watched?

True Detective, Pen15, re-binging Game of Thrones, and lastly Vanderpump Rules. Also, I feel like I have to mention this even though it’s not technically a show — but I love the How to Train Your Dragon series. Makes my heart smile.

Secret to hosting a good party?

Do anything that Ina Garten would do. Just generally in life, do anything that Ina Garten would do.

What is a trend that you like right now?

I never know the answer to this question! But I think everyone is sick of wearing layers and ready to just wear less clothing in general.

Favorite museum/gallery?

I love the Barnes Collection in Philadelphia and the Parrish in Long Island.

Shoes you wear most often?

In the winter it was my sherpa-lined slip-on Merrells. Anything comfy and accommodating for a chubby foot.

What is your favorite space in your studio/office/home?

My desk/corner in the studio. I love getting to the studio early to work on admin stuff without anyone else here.

Photo: Courtesy of Sandy Liang

What’s your favorite…

Pajamas?

A soft, well-worn oversized T-shirt, and comfy high-waisted underwear.

Candle?

The Japanese Quince candle from Coming Soon.

Scent?

I usually wear Gaaic from Le Labo but have been into not wearing perfume lately. Aside from perfume, I love the smell of my dog’s paws because they smell like corn chips.

Restaurant?

Congee Village.

Socks?

Tabio.

T-shirt?

Hanes youth boy tees.

