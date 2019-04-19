The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

It’s festival (Coachella) season, and you know celebrities are bringing their most daring looks to the desert. Normani wore a bright neon mesh dress to a Youtube party at the festival. Victoria Justice attended the Revolve Festival in her best yeehaw-inspired outfit. Sabrina Claudio tried her hand at the dad sneakers trend, pairing them with a classic sundress. Over in New York City, celebrities kept it more muted. Lena Waithe wore a classic black suit and Charlie XCX wore gray slacks with a navy blue blouse. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.
Best Neon Mesh: Normani
At the YouTube Music Artist Lounge at Coachella 2019 in Indio, California.
Most Glam in All Black Lace: Paris Hilton
At a party hosted by 1 OAK presented by Gravity Technologies in Indio, California.
Best Combo: Sabrina Claudio
At the YouTube Music Artist Lounge at Coachella 2019 in Indio, California.
Best Cowboy Look: Victoria Justice
At the Revolve Festival during Coachella Festival in La Quinta, California.
Most Classic Suit: Lena Waithe
At New York City’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center 2019 dinner in New York City.
Best Ventilated Pants: Mohar Chaudhuri
At the American Express Platinum House at the Avalon Hotel in Palm Springs, California.
Best Belt: Charlie XCX
At a Chloé cocktail party in West Hollywood.
Best Matching Yellow: Marina Testino
At the Ruinart Champagne x New Museum Dinner in New York City.
Best Yellow Plaid: Taylor Schilling
At the opening night after party for the new musical Hadestown on Broadway in New York City.
Brightest Neon: Humberto Leon; Best Mixed Prints: Carol Lim
At the Repetto X Patrick Church opening ceremony launch party in New York City.
Best Camouflage: Tabitha Simmons; Best Denim on Denim: Charlotte Groeneveld
At the Tabitha Simmons X Bergdorf Goodman launch party in New York City.