The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Photo: BFA/Getty Images

It’s festival (Coachella) season, and you know celebrities are bringing their most daring looks to the desert. Normani wore a bright neon mesh dress to a Youtube party at the festival. Victoria Justice attended the Revolve Festival in her best yeehaw-inspired outfit. Sabrina Claudio tried her hand at the dad sneakers trend, pairing them with a classic sundress. Over in New York City, celebrities kept it more muted. Lena Waithe wore a classic black suit and Charlie XCX wore gray slacks with a navy blue blouse. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Best Neon Mesh: Normani

Photo: 2019 Getty Images

At the YouTube Music Artist Lounge at Coachella 2019 in Indio, California.

Most Glam in All Black Lace: Paris Hilton

Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFA

At a party hosted by 1 OAK presented by Gravity Technologies in Indio, California.

Best Combo: Sabrina Claudio

Photo: 2019 Getty Images

At the YouTube Music Artist Lounge at Coachella 2019 in Indio, California.

Best Cowboy Look: Victoria Justice

Photo: 2019 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

At the Revolve Festival during Coachella Festival in La Quinta, California.

Most Classic Suit: Lena Waithe

Photo: Ryan Kobane/BFA.com/Ryan Kobane/BFA.com

At New York City’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center 2019 dinner in New York City.

Best Ventilated Pants: Mohar Chaudhuri

Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for American Expres

At the American Express Platinum House at the Avalon Hotel in Palm Springs, California.

Best Belt: Charlie XCX

Photo: 2019 Getty Images

At a Chloé cocktail party in West Hollywood.

Best Matching Yellow: Marina Testino

Photo: Kelly Taub/BFA

At the Ruinart Champagne x New Museum Dinner in New York City.

Best Yellow Plaid: Taylor Schilling

Photo: 2019 Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

At the opening night after party for the new musical Hadestown on Broadway in New York City.

Brightest Neon: Humberto Leon; Best Mixed Prints: Carol Lim

Photo: SERICHAI TRAIPOOM/© 2018 Serichai Traipoom

At the Repetto X Patrick Church opening ceremony launch party in New York City.

Best Camouflage: Tabitha Simmons; Best Denim on Denim: Charlotte Groeneveld

At the Tabitha Simmons X Bergdorf Goodman launch party in New York City.