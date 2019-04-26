The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Photo: BFA, Getty

Celebs were busy calling out bloggers this week, but they still made time to party in Hollywood and New York City. Over in California, bright colors were in. Kris Jenner wore a polka-dot dress with matching sunglasses. Rebecca Black wore neon heels to make an understated black dress a little more fun. In New York City, Gigi Hadid dressed up denim (perhaps continuing her birthday party theme?) with a silver top, and actress Madeline Brewer wore a sleek olive-green blazer. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Best Polka Dots: Kris Jenner

Photo: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for TVF for DVF

At the TVF for DVF luncheon in Los Angeles, California.

Best Work-to-Runway Outfit: Skai Jackson

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

A the UOMA Beauty Launch Event in Los Angeles, California.

Best Pop of Color: Rebecca Black’s Neon Heels

Photo: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

At the ASOS + LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL launch party in Hollywood, California.

Best Denim-on-Denim Pair: Gigi Hadid and Virgil Abloh

Photo: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com for Saks Fifth Avenue

At the Saks Fifth Avenue and Off-White launch party in New York City.

Best Jumpsuit: Kiki Layne

Photo: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

At a cocktail reception hosted by BVLGARI and Vanity Fair in New York City.

Coolest Beach Look: Aureta Thomollari; Best Fringe: Kitty Cash

Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for VALENTINO

At the H.E.A.R.T. Annual Brunch sponsored by Valentino in Beverly Hills, California.

Best Monochrome: Maye Musk

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion

At a party for the Business of Fashion at the San Vincente Bungalows in Los Angeles, California.

Best Hot-Pink Blazer: Jasmine Tookes; Best Ruffles: Jamie Chung

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

A the UOMA Beauty Launch Event in Los Angeles, California.

Best Neutrals: Madeline Brewer

Photo: Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

At the Webster SOHO and Salvatore Ferragamo launch party in New York City.