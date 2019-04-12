The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Photo: BFA, Express

Even while staring into the abyss this week with the release of the first-ever photo of a black hole, these celebrities were still able to party free from any existential dread. Elaine Welteroth and Karlie Kloss went dressed in matching suits to a gala in New York. Bella Thorne attended a grand opening party in the city in all matching red, down to her nail polish and hair. TK Wonder wore a giant bow for the Bronx Gala. Meanwhile, Martha Stewart went all out with the monochrome look at her book signing, proving beige doesn’t have to be boring. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Best Matching Suits: Elaine Welteroth and Karlie Kloss

Photo: Express

The Lower East Side Girls Club Gala with Express in New York City.

The Biggest Bow: TK Wonder

Photo: Rommel Demano/BFA.com

The annual Bronx Gala held by the Bronx Museum of the Arts.

Best Matching Hair, Pantsuit, Shoes, and Nails: Bella Thorne

Photo: Samantha Deitch/BFA.com

Grand opening party at Moxy Chelsea in New York City.

Most Exciting Beige: Martha Stewart

Photo: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Book signing with Martha Stewart to celebrate the launch of her new book Grilling, hosted by Barneys New York.

Best Matching Scrunchie and Top: Lexie Smith

Photo: Jason Jean for William Vintage

Michael Bargo hosts a dinner celebrating the London-based vintage and shop William Vintage in New York City.

Most Creative Heels: Brooke Shields

Photo: Darian DiCianno/BFA.com

The Tribeca Ball honoring Kaws held by the New York Academy of Art.

Best Trench Coat: Olivia Lopez

Photo: COS

Celebration of Conifera, a large-scale 3-D printed architectural installation, hosted by COS in Milan.

Best Floral Dress: Mia Moretti

Photo: Jocko Graves/BFA.com

Bloomingdale’s and Prabal Gurung host a dinner in New York City.

Best All Black: Anita Hill and Gloria Steinem

Photo: Getty Images for DVF Awards

The 10th Annual DVF Awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City.

Best Patterned Dress: Anna Sui

Photo: Sara Kerens

The Anna Sui x Teva launch party in New York City.