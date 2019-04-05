The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Rihanna singing her own hit “Rehab” during karaoke and shooting out fake dollar bills at the Fenty Beauty party in London was truly the best party moment of the week, maybe the year. Celebrities all over the world followed suit this week, from New York City to Tokyo, having their own fabulous party moments. The most daring outfit of the week goes to Gwendoline Christie, whose dress made her look like she was floating among flames. Some looks this week were more understated, like Zadie Smith’s florals and bright-red head wrap for an awards ceremony in New York City. But they all brought their own bit of personal flare, like Cipriana Quann’s statement earrings adding an unexpected twist to a black blazer. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.
Best Coordinating Red: Zadie Smith
At the International Center of Photography’s 35th Annual Infinity Awards in New York City.
The Living Embodiment of the Fire Emoji: Gwendoline Christie
The season-eight premiere of Game of Thrones at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
Best Jumpsuit: Quincy
The Diesel, Bashment.TV, and Brunch Bounce in Miami, Florida.
Best Statement Dresses: Rose Leslie and Emilia Clarke
The season-eight premiere of Game of Thrones at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
Most Chic Mini Handbags: Aya Omasa and Tory Burch
At the Tory Burch Ginza Boutique opening after-party in Tokyo, Japan.
Best Spring Transition Jacket: Vanessa Zambito
The Diesel, Bashment.TV, and Brunch Bounce in Miami, Florida.
Best Matching Headband and Dress: Elle Fanning
The after-party for a special screening of Bleecker Street’s Teen Spirit in Hollywood, California.
The Outfit I Want to Wear to Every Party: Marisa Tomei
The premiere of The Chaperone in Los Angeles, California.
Best Statement Earrings: Cipriana Quann
Cocktail and dinner to celebrate the opening of Chanel’s boutique at Barneys in New York City.
Most Colorful: Laura Lowena and Emma Chopova
Dinner at Contra in New York City to celebrate the forthcoming autumn-winter 2019 season with MATCHESFASHION.com.