The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Rihanna singing her own hit “Rehab” during karaoke and shooting out fake dollar bills at the Fenty Beauty party in London was truly the best party moment of the week, maybe the year. Celebrities all over the world followed suit this week, from New York City to Tokyo, having their own fabulous party moments. The most daring outfit of the week goes to Gwendoline Christie, whose dress made her look like she was floating among flames. Some looks this week were more understated, like Zadie Smith’s florals and bright-red head wrap for an awards ceremony in New York City. But they all brought their own bit of personal flare, like Cipriana Quann’s statement earrings adding an unexpected twist to a black blazer. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Best Coordinating Red: Zadie Smith

Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

At the International Center of Photography’s 35th Annual Infinity Awards in New York City.

The Living Embodiment of the Fire Emoji: Gwendoline Christie

Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The season-eight premiere of Game of Thrones at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Best Jumpsuit: Quincy

Photo: John Parra/Getty Images for Diesel

The Diesel, Bashment.TV, and Brunch Bounce in Miami, Florida.

Best Statement Dresses: Rose Leslie and Emilia Clarke

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The season-eight premiere of Game of Thrones at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Most Chic Mini Handbags: Aya Omasa and Tory Burch

Photo: Getty Images/Getty Images for Tory Burch

At the Tory Burch Ginza Boutique opening after-party in Tokyo, Japan.

Best Spring Transition Jacket: Vanessa Zambito

Photo: John Parra/Getty Images for Diesel

The Diesel, Bashment.TV, and Brunch Bounce in Miami, Florida.

Best Matching Headband and Dress: Elle Fanning

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Bleecker Street

The after-party for a special screening of Bleecker Street’s Teen Spirit in Hollywood, California.

The Outfit I Want to Wear to Every Party: Marisa Tomei

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for PBS Films

The premiere of The Chaperone in Los Angeles, California.

Best Statement Earrings: Cipriana Quann

Photo: Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com/Joe Schildhorn & Max Lakner/BFA

Cocktail and dinner to celebrate the opening of Chanel’s boutique at Barneys in New York City.

Most Colorful: Laura Lowena and Emma Chopova

Photo: Jason Jeanurtesy of MATCHESFASHION.COM

Dinner at Contra in New York City to celebrate the forthcoming autumn-winter 2019 season with MATCHESFASHION.com.