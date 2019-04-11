The Best Throwback Photos of Celebs at Coachella

Rihanna.
Photo: Christopher Polk/2012 Getty Images
It is, yet again, that time of year, when swarms of people who have not yet realized they’re maybe too old for music festivals pack their airiest minidresses and accessories that are potentially culturally inappropriate, and head to the California desert, where they’ll get the incredible opportunity to listen to some of today’s top artists while dancing up against a million other sweaty hot people. That’s right, baby: It’s Coachella.
Because we don’t yet have any incredible weekend drama to pore over, ahead of the rowdy weekend, we’re instead looking back on Coachellas past, when Cameron Diaz wore tube tops and Beyoncé danced in the crowd with a Red Bull and Paris Hilton looked extremely Paris Hilton. To think we were all once so young!
Some celebrity highlights from Coachellas past:
Hillary Duff and Camilla Belle.
Photo: Splash News
Zoe Kravitz and Alexander Wang.
Photo: Mike Windle/Getty Images for H&M
Cameron Diaz.
Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Diane Kruger.
Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for H&M
Lindsay Lohan.
Photo: Christopher Polk/2012 Getty Images
Paris Hilton and Doug Reinhardt.
Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Jared Leto.
Photo: Imeh Akpanudosen/2014 Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon and Jake Gyllenhaal.
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tony Hawk.
Photo: Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens.
Photo: Michael Buckner/2012 Getty Images
Kirsten Dunst.
Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Danny DeVito, producer Lou Adler, and his son Oscar.
Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Beyoncé.
Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Jay-Z and Ira Tuton of Yeasayer.
Photo: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images