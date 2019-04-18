‘Made in New York’ Looks Really Good

Photo: Leeor Wild

Call me sentimental but there’s something about knowing where and how a piece of clothing was made that elevates it from a mere purchase to a romantic experience. The craftsmanship that goes into, say, a Marc Jacobs dress is self-evident, but following it from humble beginnings as a series of fabric scraps, feathers, and sequins is *chef’s kiss*. In this case, pay attention to the man behind the curtain.

But that’s enough rhapsodizing. The Council of Fashion Designers of America knows that clothes “Made in New York” are some of the best — so they’re funneling a lot of money into it. Today, 12 companies were chosen to receive financial grants as part of the Fashion Manufacturing Initiative. In total, it amounts to over $730,000 in funding.

Among those included are a 3-D knitting factory in Sunset Park and an embroidery studio in the Garment District. To highlight the fashion coming out of New York, model Dilone starred in an editorial that took place in five different factories modeling clothes from Marc Jacobs, Prabal Gurung, Oscar de la Renta, Vera Wang, Rosetta Getty, and Thom Browne. They’re definitely worth looking at.

Leeor Wild. Leeor Wild.