The City of Chicago Is Suing Jussie Smollett

Photo: Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Jussie Smollett is being sued for more than $130,000 by the City of Chicago. This comes after Smollett refused to reimburse the city for the investigation of the hate crime Chicago police say he staged. In a statement, the city said it is seeking “ the full measure of damages allowed under the false statements ordinance.” The city is asking for $130,000 in police overtime pay and $1000 in civil penalty fines for lying and legal costs.

“On January 29, 2019, Defendant submitted a false police report claiming that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic beating by unknown attackers,” the lawsuit reads. “In reality, [Smollett] knew his attackers and orchestrated the purported attack himself. Later, when police confronted him with evidence about his attackers, he still refused to disclose his involvement in planning the attack.” Charges against the Empire actor were dropped March 26 by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office. Smollett forfeited his $10,000 bond just before the charges were dropped.