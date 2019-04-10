The Crown Has Anointed Its Princess Diana

Princess Diana. Photo: Anwar Hussein/WireImage

God save the Windsors, as the casting that Crown stans have been eagerly awaiting has finally arrived. Netflix announced today that Emma Corrin will be portraying Lady Diana Spencer, the future wife of Prince Charles, in the show’s fourth season. (Alas, that is not this upcoming season, season three, which is debuting the new cast.) Lady Di will be a major focus on her introduction, with the main drama stemming from her first interaction with Charles, as well as the love triangle that evolves between them and Camilla Parker Bowles. Corrin is a fresh-out-of-drama-school pick for the show, and her only credit so far is Grantchester, a.k.a. that rural detective show with an alarming murder-per-capita rate. Obviously, she’s very chuffed to receive the role! “I have been glued to the show since the first episode and to think I’m now joining this incredibly talented acting family is just surreal,” she said in a statement. “I will strive to do her justice!”

Emma Corrin will play Lady Diana Spencer in The Crown Season Four. Filming will begin later this year. pic.twitter.com/kJM6eZlqeY — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) April 9, 2019

Also joining Corrin for The Crown’s fourth season will be Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher, along with Call the Midwife’s Emerald Fennell as a young Parker Bowles. Will Fennell and Corrin get to do some fisticuffs in a fountain to prove how much they love their princely man? Maybe!