Tamara Mellon on How to Get It Done With Anxiety

The Cut on Tuesdays: a weekly podcast from the Cut and Gimlet Media, with host Molly Fischer. Photo: Getty Images

On this week’s How I Get It Done podcast episode, Stella Bugbee talks to Tamara Mellon, the co-­founder of Jimmy Choo. Mellon sold her stake in the company in 2011 and has since founded her own shoe website with her own designs. Stella and Tamara discussed what it was like to start her professional life over again at 44, her journey to sobriety, and how to manage anxiety.

TAMARA: I used to get very, very stressed and had a lot of anxiety. I would basically just set off my flight or fight response. It would be like a runaway train when you can’t breathe and you’re panicking. I would do everything on adrenaline. Every effort was made with a huge adrenaline push and a huge stress. What I’ve learned to do over the years when I feel myself set that off is to be very conscious of that moment, stop, breathe, even if it’s to do a breathing exercise for three minutes. You completely change your whole nervous system. You want to regulate your nervous system and that changes your thinking … 15 years ago I didn’t know about that. I would have spent the whole day in a state of anxiety and pumping cortisol around my system and then feeling toxic and exhausted at the end of the day.

Click above to hear more from Tamara including the lessons her first job taught her and how to cultivate confidence. Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast wherever you listen.