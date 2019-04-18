Yasmeen Hassan on Fighting For Women’s Rights

The Cut on Tuesdays: a weekly podcast from the Cut and Gimlet Media, with host Molly Fischer. Photo: Getty Images

On this week’s How I Get It Done podcast episode, Stella Bugbee talks to Yasmeen Hassan, the global executive director for Equality Now, an international non-profit that has successfully pushed governments around the world to pass laws protecting women from sexual exploitation and harmful cultural practices like genital mutilation. Stella and Yasmeen discussed how to get it done as a single mom, the importance of face-to-face communication, and growing up in Pakistan.

STELLA: Do you ever find it hard to be the boss? YASMEEN: Oh always. I never wanted to be the boss and I’ve never been very competitive. So it’s very hard for me when people say, this is my boss. And I was like, “No, no, no, we work together.” So yes, I’m not comfortable being called the big boss and I don’t even think of myself as that. What makes me uncomfortable is that if you are the boss of people, I think people are scared of you. And it’s not by who you are, but the position you hold.





