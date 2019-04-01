Natasha Lyonne Is Our April Cover Woman

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Natasha Lyonne, the co-creator and star of Netflix’s Russian Doll, is the Cut’s cover woman this April. She wears head-to-toe Marc Jacobs in a special fashion spread shot by Sundance Award–winning filmmaker and photographer Steven Sebring.

Sebring works out of a high-tech studio, the Sebring Revolution, that contains an enclosed circular room with dozens of cameras around the perimeter. It’s perfect for capturing a subject’s motion from all angles, allowing him and Lyonne to experiment with movement (just look at the video above.)

The two bonded immediately over being East Village fixtures. “We’re both a little bit out of our minds,” said Sebring. “I loved her passion, spirit, and edginess, and she was into letting me really do what I do.”

The Cut’s April cover story, written by Lauren Oyler, covers everything from the meaning of life to quantum physics while tracing Lyonne’s trajectory from Pee-Wee’s Playhouse to Russian Doll. “Nobody was eager for my return,” she said in the story. “Let’s not mistake this for a Robert Downey Jr. scenario — nobody actually gave a fuck.” But judging from the way her Netflix work has been received, a lot of people are very, very happy that she’s back.

Read the full story here.

