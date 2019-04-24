Photo: Disney ABC Television, Getty Images

You might remember the Duggars, a multitudinous, conservative Christian family, from their TLC show 19 Kids and Counting (which was canceled in 2015 after a sexual-abuse scandal). (You might also remember them from the Ashley Madison–related scandal that occurred the same year.) Well, it’s 2019, and the Duggars are back in the news — this time regarding deviled eggs!

The deviled egg, as you know, is the best party food. It seems that although the Duggars might agree that the deviled egg is the best party food, the snack, under its current title, invites a guest to the party whom the Duggars would rather avoid. Indeed, it is the devil himself.

Oh no!

“Made some ‘Yellow Pocket Angel Eggs’ together with Johannah and Jordyn!” one of the Duggars (who is presumably neither Johannah nor Jordyn) wrote in a recent Instagram post on the DuggarFam account. “They’re one of our favorites! [yellow emoji heart]”

According to several online sources, this caused a “huge debate.” “That is such a GREAT name for them,” one commenter said. “I always had a hard time calling them deviled eggs! Thank you for the GREAT alternative!!”

“I love the name! Why give the devil any more popularity when his works already run rampant in our society,” said another person.

But not everyone was so easily swayed. “This is why people think Christians are ridiculous,” said somebody. “It’s a name. Calling it as such (or reading Harry Potter) isn’t going to bring satan upon you.”

So, what do you think? Should we call them deviled eggs, or should we call them the more grotesque (“yellow pocket”) though admittedly more angelic “yellow pocket angel eggs”? Would a deviled egg by any other name smell as gross? Is the apparent existence of this controversy and my own role in perpetuating it evidence that the devil has ultimately won, and we have no choice but to worship accordingly? So we might as well stick with deviled eggs unless our great Lord Satan would prefer another name?

Please consider the question and scream your answer into hell.