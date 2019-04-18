The Funniest Twitter Reactions to the Mueller Report

Robert Mueller. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

At approximately, oh, 7:51 a.m., one thing became unavoidably clear to every unfortunate person who regularly stops by Twitter-dot-com: That today, the sole topic of conversation on the timeline would be the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s 400-plus-page report into potential Russian election interference, or wry attempts to distract from its release, which were, arguably, still about the report. While some Twitter users chose to express genuine shock over specific lines (i.e., Trump allegedly saying “I’m fucked” when discovering that Mueller would be the one looking into potential collusion), others tried their hand at writing witty tweets, most of which were … either a little boring or trite or a combination of both.

But not all! A persevering cohort came through with A+ tweets about everything from the heavily-redacted pages to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s unblinking eyes, to whom we are grateful on this day that has felt 20 years long.

Whatever happens, never forget that the Mueller investigation gave us the most hack joke of all time pic.twitter.com/6GmyzKdq7U — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) April 18, 2019

kushner got a bag of dirt pic.twitter.com/klSXKgQi6t — Michael Whitney (@michaelwhitney) April 18, 2019

Did you guys see this https://t.co/Cllor0fW7t — Megan Amram (@meganamram) April 18, 2019

Someone Whose Behavior Doesn’t Inspire A 448 Page Legal Document 2020 — Kashana (@kashanacauley) April 18, 2019

Mueller holds press conference to confirm this is true pic.twitter.com/SkK3EoFWYR — cavity survivor (@ByYourLogic) April 18, 2019

can’t believe barr redacted the section about the pee tape — Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) April 18, 2019

why is rod rosenstein looking directly at me — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 18, 2019

my Friday night college memories pic.twitter.com/W8rDOBY1Bx — Tanya Chen (@Tanya_Chen) April 18, 2019

madame tousseau's new rod rosenstein figure looks pretty lifelike — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) April 18, 2019

Let’s hear Bill Barr out. Sure, he may look like belongs in a political cartoon with the word “Corruption” written on him, but, uh, hang on I was going somewhere with this — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) April 18, 2019

Paging through the Mueller report and I've gotta say, this chart on page 15 explains a lot pic.twitter.com/7JMFyTd5nt — Carl Beijer (@CarlBeijer) April 18, 2019

