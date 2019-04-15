The Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris Is on Fire

A fire at Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. Photo: Geoffroy van der Hasselt/AFP/Getty Images

A fire has broken out at the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris

Pictures and video emerged Thursday showing smoke billowing from the medieval Catholic cathedral. Firefighters in France confirmed the blaze to Reuters.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, but officials suggested to the BBC that it could be related to renovation work. Europe 1 Radio has a similar report.

Notre Dame is on fire. Looks pretty bad. Such a shame to see this. #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/hPXe3Rea2R — Gavin Lawlor (@iGavLawlor) April 15, 2019

In a tweet, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo wrote that a “terrible fire is underway” at the 850-year-old cathedral.

Un terrible incendie est en cours à la cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris. Les @PompiersParis sont en train de tenter de maîtriser les flammes. Nous sommes mobilisés sur place en lien étroit avec le @dioceseParis. J'invite chacune et chacun à respecter le périmètre de sécurité. pic.twitter.com/9X0tGtlgba — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) April 15, 2019

President Trump, meanwhile, had an idea for how to put out the blaze.

So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019