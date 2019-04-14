“Being a waiter is way harder than my art-director job and somehow way less depressing.” Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Alex Turner, server, photographer

What are you up to today?

I planned this trip to Paris, and I’ve been trying to sell a bunch of clothes to pay for the ticket. So, like, I just sold this tulip-print ’70s wing-collar blouse that I wore once, and now I’m going to drop off a pair of Nike Air Force 1’s to a guy who bought them from me on eBay. Weirdly, he asked to meet me in front of the Nike store.

What do you do for work?

I’m technically a photographer, but I’m also technically a server at Rose Bakery, the restaurant inside Dover Street Market. Before that, I was an art director. Being a waiter is way harder than my art-director job and somehow way less depressing, because at the end of the day, it’s just food, and people will live to eat another meal even if I fuck up.

Age: 22.

Neighborhood: East Village. “I split a studio with my boyfriend.”

Favorite thrift shop: “It’s obvious, but the Beacon’s Closet on 13th Street. I know I’ll always find something there. And it’s priced to sell.”

Favorite restaurant: “Lovely Day, but I feel like that’s everyone’s favorite restaurant.”

