Here’s Another Image of a Black Hole

Donald Trump’s eye. Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP/REX/Shutterstock

On Wednesday morning, astronomers made a miraculous achievement: They captured the first-ever image of a black hole, from 55 billion years ago. Later that same day, an AP photographer captured a second photo of a black hole, not from billions or even millions ago — it was an abyss captured today, though it has certainly existed for decades.

Photographer Pablo Martínez Monsiváis captured the reflection of the media in Donald Trump’s eye on the White House lawn. That alone prompted endless metaphors about the president and his relationship with the press, just as the first-ever photo of a black hole caused everyone with a Twitter account to compose horny and/or nihilistic missives.

The media are seen reflected in eye of President Trump as he answers questions on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, before boarding Marine One helicopter, . (AP Photo/Pablo Martínez Monsiváis) #realDonaldTrump @realDonaldTrump #WhiteHouse @AP_Politics @AP_Images pic.twitter.com/DySbAx9f6u — Pablo Martínez (@Pablo3names) April 10, 2019

The black hole that is Trump’s eye may not inspire the wonder that one feels while gazing upon one of the biggest mysteries in existence, though it does contain comparable multitudes of its own dark matter. And while it doesn’t provide much perspective about a universe we are far from understanding, this second photo is just as captivating. You can’t look away. Those little media people, they’re trapped inside Trump’s eye, trying to capture his attention.

But instead of being surrounded by the infinity of space in the Messier 87 Galaxy, the Trump black hole is surrounded by a bloodshot eyeball, the wilderness of his untamed face hair, and unmoisturized skin. Incredible scientific discovery? Absolutely not. An image that induces panicked introspection and worry for the future? Definitely.

