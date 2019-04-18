The Model Who Loved Her Tyra Banks–Approved Makeover

Photo: Shaniqwa Jarvis

Any America’s Next Top Model fan knows the makeovers are the most dramatic part of the season. Who can forget when Cassandra wouldn’t go for a Mia Farrow cut or when Chelsey got her tooth gap widened? Normally, you remember the bad ones. But Liz Harlan, who competed on ANTM’s 22nd season, said her makeover was “one of the greatest things to happen to me.” She’d been doing an “ironic blonde bombshell” look, but for her show-sanctioned makeover, she got a pink dye job and “so many tracks, I couldn’t feel my scalp.” She’s never looked back. We spoke with her about My Chemical Romance, Alexander McQueen, and tofu.

What is your most used emoji?

It changes by the day. Currently, it’s the fluttering heart.

What’s your favorite holiday?

Halloween.

If you could spend three months anywhere, where would it be?

Japan. I want to have the full experience and do Tokyo and also go to the ancient villages and see these buildings with so much history. I gotta get over there.

If you could have a superpower, what would it be?

Perspective.

What’s the best album ever made?

The Black Parade, by My Chemical Romance.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

I just sang “Welcome to the Black Parade” last week at karaoke.

Who do you think is cool?

I think Cardi B is the coolest. She just always hits the nail right on the head with her words and her style.

What fictional character would you want to hang out with?

Hermione Granger. She seems really cool.

If you could talk to animals, which would you want to talk to?

I already think I can communicate with them. [Laughs] But I’d say the aloof little reptiles.

Jeans or sweats?

I like a jegging, which is in between.

What’s something your social-media followers don’t know about you?

I’m an open book on there.

What was the last website you looked at?

Some self-help spiritual-growth website. I’ll fall asleep to positive affirmations on YouTube.

If you could be outfitted by one designer for the rest of your life, who would it be?

McQueen archive, from when he was alive.

What do you eat for breakfast?

I eat oatmeal every day.

If you could eat only three things for the rest of your life, what would they be?

There’s a dish at Cafe Himalaya called chile tofu, and I could seriously eat that every day. And oatmeal and fruit.

If you were a color, what color would you be?

The color on my head at the moment — pink before, blue right now. Who knows what the next one will be?

