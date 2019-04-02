Tiffany & Co. Is in the Mood for Spring

Photo: Grant Cornett/Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co. jewelry is often whimsical — the charm bracelets, the pretty blue packaging, the giant diamonds only Lady Gaga can wear — but their new collection takes it to another level. Today the brand unveiled its new spring collection, Return to Tiffany Love Bugs. Instead of just being a piece of jewelry, it’s a piece of jewelry with a lady bug, flower, or butterfly accent. For example, a green quartz ring features a rose-gold lady bug crawling over it.

The colorful, youthful collection is inspired by “an urban garden” and reflects Tiffany’s “passion for nature.” The original Return to Tiffany collection reinvigorated the aforementioned heart-shaped tag pendant. The Love Bugs are an extension of that. They’re on sale now, starting at $400. Mother’s Day is just around the corner, you know.